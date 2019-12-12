Lineup is based on schedules created by coaches and athletic directors at the start of the season and is subject to change.

Friday, Dec. 13

Boys basketball

Delta Charter at Stockton Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Mountain House at Venture Academy, Stockton, 7 p.m. (V)

West, Kimball and Millennium at Galt Warrior Classic, times TBA (V)

Tracy at Freedom Tournament, Oakley, time TBA (V)

Tracy at Antioch Tournament, time TBA (F)

Girls basketball

Delta Charter at Stockton Christian, 7 p.m.

Mountain House vs. Sonora, Mountain House Tournament, 7:30 p.m.

Tracy at Trojan Clash, Lincoln High, Stockton, time TBA (V)

West at Stagg Tournament, time TBA (JV/V)

Kimball at Patterson Tournament, time TBA (JV/V)

Tracy at East Union Tournament, Manteca, time TBA (F/JV)

Kimball at Central Valley High Tournament, time TBA (F)

West at Merced Tournament, time TBA (F)

Boys soccer

Mountain House vs. Davis, 4/5:45 p.m. (JV/V)

Girls soccer

Tracy and West at Tri-Valley Showcase, Delta College, Stockton, times TBA (V)

Kimball at Pitman Tournament, Turlock, times TBA (V)

Saturday, Dec. 14

Boys basketball

West, Kimball and Millennium at Galt Warrior Classic, times TBA (V)

Tracy at Freedom Tournament, Oakley, time TBA (V)

Tracy at Antioch Tournament, time TBA (F)

Girls basketball

Mountain House vs. Valley, Mountain House Tournament, time TBA

Tracy at Trojan Clash, Lincoln High, Stockton, time TBA (V)

West at Stagg Tournament, time TBA (JV/V)

Kimball at Patterson Tournament, time TBA (JV/V)

Tracy at East Union Tournament, Manteca, time TBA (F/JV)

Kimball at Central Valley High Tournament, time TBA (F)

West at Merced Tournament, time TBA (F)

Girls soccer

Tracy and West at Tri-Valley Showcase, Delta College, Stockton, times TBA (V)

Kimball at Pitman Tournament, Turlock, times TBA (V)

Wrestling

West at Mark Fuller Invitational, Lincoln High, Lincoln, 9 a.m. (V)

West at John Zehnder Jr. Tournament, Elk Grove High, 9 a.m. (JV/G)

Tracy at Bay Area 57, Castro Valley High School, time TBA (V)

Monday, Dec. 16

Boys basketball

Millennium at Delta Charter, 5:30 p.m. (JV)

Girls basketball

West at Edison, Stockton, 4/5:30/7 p.m. (F/JV/V)

Girls soccer

Mountain House at Davis, Modesto, 3 p.m. (JV/V)

Kimball at Weston Ranch, Stockton, 4/5:45 p.m. (JV/V)

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Boys basketball

Mountain House vs. Foothill, 4/5:30/7 p.m. (F/JV/V)

Kimball vs. Atwater, 4/5:30/7:15 p.m. (F/JV/V)

West at Sierra, Manteca, 4/5:30/7 p.m. (F/JV/V)

Delta Charter at ABLE Charter, Stribley Community Center, Stockton, 5 p.m.

Girls basketball

Tracy at Manteca, 4/5:30/7 p.m. (F/JV/V)

Mountain House at Johansen, Modesto, 4:30/6/7:15 p.m. (F/JV/V)

Millennium at Holt Academy, Stockton, 6:30 p.m.

Delta Charter at ABLE Charter, Stribley Community Center, Stockton, 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Kimball at Sierra, 4/5:45 p.m. (JV/V)

West vs. Millennium, 5:30 p.m. (JV/V)

Girls soccer

Delta Charter vs. Stone Ridge Christian, 3 p.m.

Tracy vs. Bear Creek, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)

Millennium vs. Hughes Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Boys basketball

Mountain House vs. Johansen, 4:30/6/7:15 p.m. (F/JV/V)

Millennium at Livermore, 7 p.m. (V)

Girls basketball

West vs. Weston Ranch, 4/5:30 p.m. (F/JV)

Kimball, West and Mountain House at Kimball Varsity Tournament, times TBA (V)

Boys soccer

Mountain House at Johansen, Modesto, 3 p.m. (JV/V)

Tracy at Chavez, 4/6 p.m. (JV/V)

Delta Charter at Bret Harte, Angels Camp, 5:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Kimball vs. Sierra, Manteca, 4/5:45 p.m. (JV/V)

Mountain House vs. Johansen, 4/5:30 p.m. (JV/V)

Wrestling

West vs. St. Mary’s, 5/7 p.m. (JV/G/V)

Tracy at Tokay, Lodi, 6/7 p.m. (JV/G/V)

Thursday, Dec. 19

Boys basketball

Delta Charter vs. Patterson, Patterson High Tournament, 8 p.m.

West, Kimball and Millennium at West High Winter Classic, time TBA (V)

Mountain House at Argonaut High Tournament, Jackson, time TBA (V)

Mountain House at Amador Valley High Tournament, Pleasanton, time TBA (F/JV)

Girls basketball

Millennium at Waterford, 6 p.m.

Kimball, West and Mountain House at Kimball Varsity Tournament, times TBA (V)

Tracy at Napa Tournament, time TBA (V)

Boys soccer

Kimball vs. Manteca, 4/5:45 p.m. (JV/V)

Girls soccer

Delta Charter at Humphreys ABLE Charter, Stockton, 3 p.m.

Wrestling

Mountain House vs. Los Banos, 5 p.m. (JV/V)

Friday, Dec. 20

Boys basketball

Delta Charter vs. Livermore, Patterson High Tournament, 5 p.m.

West, Kimball and Millennium at West High Winter Classic, time TBA (V)

Mountain House at Argonaut High Tournament, Jackson, time TBA (V)

Mountain House at Amador Valley High Tournament, Pleasanton, time TBA (F/JV)

Girls basketball

Kimball, West and Mountain House at Kimball Varsity Tournament, times TBA (V)

Tracy at Napa Tournament, time TBA (V)

Boys soccer

Mountain House at Los Banos, 4/5:45 p.m. (JV/V)

West at Bear Creek, 4/6 p.m. (JV/V)

Girls soccer

West vs. Pitman, 4/6 p.m. (JV/V)

Kimball at Liberty, Brentwood, 4/5:45 p.m. (JV/V)

Millennium at Big Valley Christian, Modesto, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

Tracy and West at Lou Bronzan Tournament, Liberty High, Brentwood (V)

Mountain House at Women’s West Coast, Rocklin, time TBA (G)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Boys basketball

Delta Charter vs. Livingston, Patterson High Tournament, 12:30 p.m.

West, Kimball and Millennium at West High Winter Classic, time TBA (V)

Mountain House at Argonaut High Tournament, Jackson, time TBA (V)

Girls basketball

Millennium at Gustine, 7 p.m.

Kimball, West and Mountain House at Kimball Varsity Tournament, times TBA (V)

Tracy at Napa Tournament, time TBA (V)

Wrestling

Tracy and West at Lou Bronzan Tournament, Liberty High, Brentwood (V)

