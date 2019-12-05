Lineup is based on schedules created by coaches and athletic directors at the start of the season and is subject to change.
Friday, Dec. 6
Boys basketball
Millennium at Gustine Tournament, 7 p.m. (V)
Delta Charter at Elliot Christian, Stockton Christian High, 7 p.m.
West and Kimball at Modesto City Tournament, time TBA (V)
Tracy at Stagg Tournament, Stockton, time TBA (JV/V)
Girls basketball
Delta Charter at Elliot Christian, Stockton Christian High, 5:30 p.m.
Tracy at Granada Tournament, Livermore, time TBA (V)
West at Lady Warriors Tournament, Galt, time TBA (JV/V)
Kimball at Clovis West Showcase, time TBA (V)
Kimball at Lathrop Tournament, time TBA (F/JV)
Tracy and West at Green/Gold Tournament, Tracy High, time TBA (F)
Boys soccer
Mountain House vs. Bear Creek, Lancer Cup gold bracket, Legacy Fields, 9 a.m.
Kimball vs. Lathrop, Lancer Cup gold bracket, Legacy Fields, 9 a.m.
West vs. Lathrop, Lancer Cup JV bracket, Legacy Fields, 9 a.m.
Mountain House vs. Sierra, Lancer Cup JV bracket, Legacy Fields, 9 a.m.
Tracy vs. Central Valley, Lancer Cup premier bracket, Legacy Fields, 10:15 a.m.
West vs. Waterford, Lancer Cup gold bracket, Legacy Fields, 11:30 a.m.
West vs. Livingston, Lancer Cup JV bracket, Legacy Fields, 11:30 a.m.
Mountain House vs. McClatchy, Lancer Cup JV bracket, Legacy Fields, 11:30 a.m.
Kimball vs. El Capitan, Lancer Cup JV bracket, Legacy Fields, 11:30 a.m.
Kimball vs. West, Lancer Cup gold bracket, Legacy Fields, 1:30 p.m.
Mountain House vs. Waterford, Lancer Cup gold bracket, Legacy Fields, 1:30 p.m.
Kimball vs. Central Valley, Lancer Cup JV bracket, Legacy Fields, 1:30 p.m.
Tracy vs. East Union, Lancer Cup premier bracket, Legacy Fields, 2:45 p.m.
Delta Charter vs. at Ripon Christian Tournament, time TBA
Girls soccer
Kimball vs. McNair, Tri-Valley Showcase, Delta College, Stockton, noon (V)
West at Sierra Tournament, Manteca, time TBA (V)
Wrestling
Tracy at Peninsula Invitational, Half Moon Bay, time TBA (JV/G)
Saturday, Dec. 7
Boys basketball
Millennium at Gustine Tournament, 7 p.m. (V)
West and Kimball at Modesto City Tournament, time TBA (V)
Tracy at Stagg Tournament, Stockton, time TBA (JV/V)
Girls basketball
Tracy at Granada Tournament, Livermore, time TBA (V)
West at Lady Warriors Tournament, Galt, time TBA (JV/V)
Kimball at Clovis West Showcase, time TBA (V)
Kimball at Lathrop Tournament, time TBA (F/JV)
Tracy and West at Green/Gold Tournament, Tracy High, time TBA (F)
Boys soccer
Mountain House vs. Kimball, Lancer Cup gold bracket, Legacy Fields, 10:15 a.m.
West vs. Lathrop, Lancer Cup gold bracket, Legacy Fields, 10:15 a.m.
Tracy vs. Buhach Colony, Lancer Cup premier bracket, Legacy Fields, 11:30 a.m.
Gold bracket finals, Lancer Cup, Legacy Fields, 12:45 p.m.
Premier bracket finals, Lancer Cup, Legacy Fields, 2 p.m.
JV semifinals, Lancer Cup, Legacy Fields, 9/11:30 a.m.
JV finals, Lancer Cup, Legacy Fields, 12:45 p.m.
Delta Charter at Ripon Christian Tournament, time TBA
Girls soccer
Kimball vs. St. Mary’s, Tri-Valley Showcase, Delta College, Stockton, noon (V)
West at Sierra Tournament, Manteca, time TBA (V)
Wrestling
West at 53rd Peninsula Invitational, Half Moon High, 9 a.m. (V)
West at Bristow Brawl, Atwater High School, 9 a.m. (JV/G)
Tracy at Rod Gaines Invitational, Tokay High, Lodi, time TBA (V)
Monday, Dec. 9
Boys basketball
Delta Charter vs. Lodi Academy, 5 p.m.
Girls basketball
Mountain House vs. Kimball, Mountain House High, 4:30/6/7:30 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Delta Charter vs. Lodi Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Delta Charter at Waterford, 3 p.m.
Kimball vs. Edison, 4/6 p.m. (JV/V)
Girls soccer
Kimball at Lathrop, 4/5:30 p.m. (JV/V)
Mountain House vs. Riverbank, 4/5:30 p.m. (JV/V)
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Boys basketball
Kimball vs. Tracy, Kimball High, 4/5:30/7:15 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Mountain House at Davis, Modesto, 4:30/6/7:15 p.m. (F/JV/V)
West at Bear Creek, Stockton, 4/5:30/7 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Delta Charter at Don Pedro, La Grange, 5 p.m.
Girls basketball
Tracy vs. East Union, 4/5:30/7 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Mountain House vs. Davis, 4:30/6/7:15 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Delta Charter at Don Pedro, La Grange, 6:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Delta Charter at Bradshaw Christian, Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Kimball vs. Millennium, Kimball High, 6 p.m. (V)
Girls soccer
Tracy at Turlock, 3:30/5:30 p.m. (JV/V)
West at Dublin, 4/6 p.m. (JV/V)
Millennium at Stagg, Stockton, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Boys basketball
Delta Charter at Gustine, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
West at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m. (F)
Delta Charter at Gustine, 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Tracy vs. Gregori, 4/6 p.m. (JV/V)
Girls soccer
Mountain House at Beyer, Modesto, 3 p.m. (JV/V)
Kimball at Edison, Stockton, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)
Thursday, Dec. 12
Boys basketball
West, Kimball and Millennium at Galt Warrior Classic, times TBA (V)
Tracy at Antioch Tournament, time TBA (F)
Girls basketball
Tracy at Trojan Clash, Lincoln High, Stockton, time TBA (V)
West at Stagg Tournament, time TBA (JV/V)
Kimball at Patterson Tournament, time TBA (JV/V)
Tracy at East Union Tournament, Manteca, time TBA (F/JV)
Kimball at Central Valley High Tournament, time TBA (F)
West at Merced Tournament, time TBA (F)
Boys soccer
Delta Charter vs. Big Valley Christian, 3 p.m.
Kimball vs. Weston Ranch, 4/5:45 p.m. (JV/V)
Girls soccer
Millennium at Holt Academy, Stockton, 3 p.m.
Delta Charter at Venture Academy, Stockton, 3 p.m.
Tracy at East Union, 4/5:45 p.m. (JV/V)
West at Edison, Stockton, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)
Wrestling
Tracy at Manteca, 6/7 p.m. (JV/G/V)
Friday, Dec. 13
Boys basketball
Delta Charter at Stockton Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Mountain House at Venture Academy, Stockton 7 p.m. (V)
West, Kimball and Millennium at Galt Warrior Classic, times TBA (V)
Tracy at Freedom Tournament, Oakley, time TBA (V)
Tracy at Antioch Tournament, time TBA (F)
Girls basketball
Delta Charter at Stockton Christian, 7 p.m.
Tracy at Trojan Clash, Lincoln High, Stockton, time TBA (V)
West at Stagg Tournament, times TBA (JV/V)
Kimball at Patterson Tournament, times TBA (JV/V)
Tracy at East Union Tournament, Manteca, times TBA (F/JV)
Kimball at Central Valley High Tournament, time TBA (F)
West at Merced Tournament, time TBA (F)
Boys soccer
Mountain House vs. Davis, 4/5:45 p.m. (JV/V)
Girls soccer
Tracy and West at Tri-Valley Showcase, Delta College, Stockton, times TBA (V)
Kimball at Pitman Tournament, Turlock, time TBA (V)
Saturday, Dec. 14
Boys basketball
West, Kimball and Millennium at Galt Warrior Classic, times TBA (V)
Tracy at Freedom Tournament, Oakley, time TBA (V)
Tracy at Antioch Tournament, time TBA (F)
Girls basketball
Tracy at Trojan Clash, Lincoln High, Stockton, time TBA (V)
West at Stagg Tournament, times TBA (JV/V)
Kimball at Patterson Tournament, times TBA (JV/V)
Tracy at East Union Tournament, Manteca, times TBA (F/JV)
Kimball at Central Valley High Tournament, time TBA (F)
West at Merced Tournament, time TBA (F)
Girls soccer
Tracy and West at Tri-Valley Showcase, Delta College, Stockton, times TBA (V)
Kimball at Pitman Tournament, Turlock, times TBA (V)
Wrestling
West at Mark Fuller Invitational, Lincoln High, Lincoln, 9 a.m. (V)
West at John Zehnder Jr. Tournament, Elk Grove High, 9 a.m. (JV/G)
Tracy at Bay Area 57, Castro Valley High School, time TBA (V)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.