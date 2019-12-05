West High graduate James Jones III holds the Ivy League championship trophy after Dartmouth College’s 29-23 win at Brown University on Nov. 23. Jones, who graduated with the West High class of 2017 and was the Wolf Pack’s 2016 John C. Kimball Award recipient, is a junior tight end for Big Green, now in his third year with the team. Brown led 23-14 at the end of the third quarter, and Dartmouth took the game back with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Dartmouth has a 9-1 overall record, 6-1 in the Ivy League, repeating last year’s record and sharing the 2019 conference title with Yale. It’s the 19th conference title for Dartmouth, the most for any Ivy League team.
Top of the Ivy League
Bob Brownne
Sports editor at the Tracy Press
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Log: Crashes, chase follow sideshow at west end of town
- Teen killed in rural Tracy car crash
- Care home plans up for review Tuesday
- New tree lot opens in downtown
- Home-grown Christmas charity prepares for biggest fundraiser
- Tracy man dies in apparent hair salon burglary attempt
- What’s happening in downtown Tracy this December
- Death Notices: Dec. 3
- Nisbet, Yocum marry at Pickle Patch
- Women’s soccer: Tracy graduate named Coast-North MVP
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Remembering Joan Matthews (2)
- Scale back swim center plans — Michael Gonzalez (1)
- Tracy woman arrested, second suspect sought in Martinez investigation (1)
- Tracy's Sears among dozens to close by February (1)
- Council surprised by new water park price tag (1)
- Police Log: Man barricades self in stranger’s house (1)
- City begins eminent domain process in effort to widen Corral Hollow Road (1)
- Delay in law to protect tenants translates to sudden rent increase (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Featured Events
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.