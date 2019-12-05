Top of the Ivy League

West High graduate James Jones III holds the Ivy League championship trophy after Dartmouth College's 29-23 win at Brown University on Nov. 23.

West High graduate James Jones III holds the Ivy League championship trophy after Dartmouth College’s 29-23 win at Brown University on Nov. 23. Jones, who graduated with the West High class of 2017 and was the Wolf Pack’s 2016 John C. Kimball Award recipient, is a junior tight end for Big Green, now in his third year with the team. Brown led 23-14 at the end of the third quarter, and Dartmouth took the game back with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Dartmouth has a 9-1 overall record, 6-1 in the Ivy League, repeating last year’s record and sharing the 2019 conference title with Yale. It’s the 19th conference title for Dartmouth, the most for any Ivy League team.

