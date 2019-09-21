The Tracy High Bulldog football team proved that it has the fight to make an impressive comeback, with Tracy erasing a three-touchdown deficit from the first quarter to tie the Vacaville Bulldogs late in the second quarter.
While the Tracy team compiled more than twice the offensive production as Vacaville on Friday at Wayne Schneider Stadium, Tracy also committed repeated turnovers that gave the Vacaville Bulldogs opportunities to score on the way to Vacaville’s 49-35 win.
Tracy (1-4) totaled 543 yards, including 326 yards on 16 of 33 passes for senior quarterback Logan Fife, but Fife also threw two interceptions.
While the Vacaville Bulldogs (3-2) totaled 243 yards of offense, they also came through on special teams and defense, including a touchdown on a punt return and another on an interception return.
After Tracy went three-and-out on its first possession, Vacaville senior Myron Amey ran the punt back 46 yards to get on the Tracy 9-yard line. From there Vacaville senior Chris Island ran the ball in for the score.
Tracy again went three-and-out and gave the Vacaville offense short field for their next series, taking just three plays, including senior quarterback Jeremy Villalobos’ 18-yard touchdown pass to senior Michael Briscoe, to score again.
Tracy responded with an 11-play, 85-yard drive, including an 11-yard touchdown run for senior Trevor Pope.
Vacaville’s next possession included a 6-yard touchdown run for Amey, and after the Tracy Bulldogs went three-and-out on their next series, Vacaville’s Amey collected the punt and ran it back 60 yards to the end zone to put Vacaville up 28-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Tracy quarterback Fife said that his team knew there was plenty of time to turn the game around.
“We just had to keep doing what we know we can do. We’ve been behind by multiple touchdowns already so we know what it’s like to be behind,” Fife said. “We just knew we had to execute, make our plays and make our blocks.”
On the third play after the kickoff Fife found junior Tommy Chavez wide open on the right side, connected on the pass, and Chavez ran it in for a 59-yard touchdown.
Vacaville marched up the field on its next possession, and Tracy senior Zach Pedigo intercepted a Villalobos pass on the Vacaville 2-yard line.
Tracy had 98 yards to cover in order to score again, but it took only six plays, including another touchdown pass from Fife to Chavez, this one for 60 yards, to cut Vacaville’s lead to 28-21.
“It was hard being down three touchdowns. I was thinking, we need to score, we need to get stops and we’ll be good,” Chavez said. “We’re playing with a lot of heart. We’re not digging ourselves into a hole. We’re coming back.”
Tracy held Vacaville to three-and-out on the next series, and it took Tracy just three plays to tie it up. Fife connected with Pope on the left side, Pope stiff-armed a Vacaville defender on his way down the sideline to make it a 28-28 game.
“Usually every game we come in with a slow start, and then coach gives us a little speech that turns us up,” Pope said.
The Vacaville Bulldogs then covered 65 yards in six plays, including a 30-yard touchdown pass from Villalobos to Briscoe to put Vacaville up 35-28 at the half.
Tracy fumbled the ball away on its first two possessions of the third quarter, and the second time Vacaville marched for 55 yards on 12 plays, with Villalobos making the 1-yard touchdown run.
Tracy then covered 71 yards in eight plays, with Fife making the 2-yard touchdown run. Tracy junior Dominic Suniga recovered the following onside kick, but two plays later Vacaville’s Villalobos picked off a Fife pass and ran it back 59 yards for a touchdown, putting Vacaville up 49-35 at the end of the third quarter.
Neither team scored in the fourth quarter. Tracy had one extended drive that started on the 5-yard line and ended 16 plays and 77 yards later on the Vacaville 28-yard line. After that the Vacaville Bulldogs were able to run out the clock to end the game.
Tracy will take the next week off and begin Tri-City Athletic League play at home against Tokay on Oct. 4. Tracy coach Matt Shrout sees plenty to like in the way the Bulldogs are playing, including the potential to beat a team like Vacaville, the defending champion of the Monticello Empire League, if not for the turnovers.
“If we get 500 yards of offense and hold on to the ball we should do really well,” he said. “I felt our defense did OK tonight. We got big-played again, but what are you going to do? We’re not very tall out there, but you can’t turn the ball over. That’s plain and simple.”
Vacaville won the junior varsity game 49-14 on Friday, and on Thursday Vacaville’s freshmen beat Tracy 28-6.
Brookside Christian 44, Millennium 32
The Millennium Falcons (2-3, 0-1 Central California Athletic Alliance) gave up an early lead and the Brookside Christian Knights (2-3, 1-0 CCAA) led the rest of the way for the Knights’ 44-32 win Friday at St. Mary’s High in Stockton.
The Falcons scored first on senior Gio Rangel Andrino’s 2-yard touchdown run, but the Falcons also lost junior quarterback Caden Duke to an ankle injury on their first drive and he was out for the rest of the game.
Brookside Christian then scored three touchdowns, plus two 2-point conversions, to hold a 22-6 lead in the first quarter.
Rangel-Andrino ran in a touchdown in the second quarter, and senior Josh Marlin stepped up as an effective quarterback for the Falcons, and completed eight of 13 passes for 97 yards and he ran the ball seven times for 85 yards, including a touchdown run in the third quarter to cut the Knights’ lead to 22-20.
That was as close as the Falcons would get. The Knights scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter. Marlin completed a touchdown pass to Millennium senior Ian Braten to make it a 36-26 game going into the fourth quarter.
The Knights scored again in the fourth, and Rangel-Andrino scored his second touchdown of the night to make it a 44-32 game.
Sonora 41, West 14
The West Wolf Pack (1-4) and Sonora Wildcats (1-4) played a back-and-forth contest through the first half, but Sonora took over in the second half to get the 41-14 win at Sonora High on Friday.
Sonora scored first on a 19-yard run, and West tied it up at the end of the first quarter when senior quarterback Alfred Robinson connected on a 33-yard pass to senior Nathan Nelson.
The Wildcats answered with a 41-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and West tied it up again when Robinson passed to senior T.J. Williams for a 19-yard touchdown. Junior kicker Jasmine Cochiaosue made both of her point-after kicks.
Sonora scored another rushing touchdown to take a 20-14 lead at the half, and the Wildcats ran in three more touchdowns, including a 72-yard dash in the third quarter, and also made three of four point-after kicks and one 2-point conversion to make it a 41-14 game.
Sonora’s junior varsity team shut out West 61-0.
Summerville 37, Delta Charter 6
The Dragons (1-4) went on the road to Tuolumne on Friday night to face the Summerville Bears (2-3), with the Bears taking the 37-6 win.
Summerville scored first on a safety, and then scored a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown in the first quarter, and the Bears ran in another touchdown and passed for another to hold a 30-0 lead at the half.
Summerville scored once more in the third quarter on a 12-yard run, and the Bears made all five of their point-after kicks.
Delta Charter scored early in the fourth quarter when senior quarterback D.J. Ramirez connected on a pass up the middle to junior Jathen Cain, who ran the ball in for a 52-yard touchdown. The Dragons went for a 2-point conversion pass, which was incomplete.
Davis 48, Mountain House 27
The Davis High Spartans (4-0, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference) of Modesto got an early jump on the Mountain House Mustangs (0-4, 0-1 WAC) in the first game of WAC play on Friday in Modesto.
The Spartans took a 21-0 first quarter lead before the Mustangs, who came into the game with several starters sidelined because of injuries, got on the scoreboard. The Mustangs were able to cut the Spartans lead, making it a 28-21 lead in the Spartans’ favor going into the third quarter, but Davis stayed in control for the 48-27 win.
Davis won the junior varsity game 18-7.
Sierra 35, Kimball 0
The Sierra Timberwolves shut out the Kimball Jaguars (3-2, 0-1 Valley Oak League) in the first game of VOL play on Friday in Manteca.
Sierra (5-0, 1-0 VOL) scored on a 3-yard run and a 56 yard run in the first quarter, and the Timberwolves ran in two more touchdowns in the second quarter for a 28-0 halftime lead. Sierra scored one more in the third quarter on a 5-yard run, and made all five point-after kicks.
Sierra also won the junior varsity game 20-19 on Friday, and on Thursday Kimball’s freshmen beat Sierra 38-6.
