SJS Division 1
Tracy High senior Kelsey Bas will make her second appearance in the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters girls golf tournament after she qualified as an at-large player at Monday’s SJS Division 1 tournament.
Bas qualified with a 20th-place score of 82 in a field of 72 golfers on the par-72 Timber Creek Golf Course in Roseville.
The top six teams from SJS Division 1, including division champion Granite Bay (377), will advance to the masters tournament, as will nine at-large golfers not on those teams.
Monday’s individual champion was Anika Varma of Granite Bay High with a 1-under-par 71.
The Masters tournament will be played Monday at The Reserve in Stockton.
SJS Division 5
Delta Charter High sophomore Gabriana Franco placed second out of 79 golfers at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 5 girls tournament Monday at Auburn Valley Golf Club in Auburn.
Franco shot 85 on the par-72 course, behind only Gabbi Ilardi of Ripon High (84). That makes her one of the top six at-large individuals who will advance to the SJS Masters tournament. This will be her second trip to the Masters tournament.
Franco competed in the Division 5 girls tournament as an individual representing the Mountain Valley League, and in the spring she will compete as part of Delta Charter’s coed team.
Also advancing to the Masters tournament is the team from Bear River High of Grass Valley, the Division 5 champion with a score of 483.
SJS Division 3
The Kimball High girls golf team placed eighth out of 13 teams at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 tournament Monday at The Ridge Golf Course in Auburn.
Senior Rachel Maxfield was the Jaguars’ top golfer with a score of 96, putting her in 31st place out of 107 golfers. Monday’s individual champions were Andrea York of Oakdale High and Ashley Knepshield of Rio Americano High, both shooting 75 on the par-71 course.
The Jaguars finished with a team score of 584. Oakdale (408) was the SJS Division 3 team champion and Vista Del Lago of Folsom (433) was the runner-up. Both will advance to the SJS Masters tournament, as will six at-large individuals.
SJS Division 4
The Mountain House High girls golf team finished in fourth place at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 tournament on Monday at River Oaks Golf Club in Nicolaus, north of Sacramento.
The Mustangs finished with a team score of 690. Senior Alexis Villena was the team leader with a score of 133 on the par-71 course, and senior Cailyn Frazier was close behind (134).
West Campus of Sacramento was the team champion (509), and Gen Cha of West Campus was the individual champion (79).
SJS Division 3 tournament
Monday, The Ridge Golf Course, Auburn, par 71
Kimball—Rachel Maxfield, 96. Sarah Perdue, 104. Lovi Vakalahi, 111. Mari Tsirelas, 133. Jordan Claire, 140.
SJS Division 4 tournament
Monday, River Oaks Golf Club, Nicolaus, par 71
Mountain House—Alexis Villena, 133. Cailyn Fraizer, 134. Jannat Ashfaq, 138. Malea Agleham, 141. Aryssa Leus, 144. Taylor Evert, 144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.