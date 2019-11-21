TYSL team wins U14 District Cup

 Courtesy photo

The Aggressive Penguins from Tracy Youth Soccer League’s fall recreational league claimed their place as the top under-14 team at Cal North Soccer’s District 8 Cup, played Nov. 8 and 9 at Plasencia Fields and Legacy Fields in Tracy. The U14 tournament included 12 teams from the district, which extends south to Merced County and up into the Sierra. The Penguins were the top team in round-robin play and defeated Modesto 2-1 on Sunday at Plasencia Fields to claim the title. Coaches include Kim Thomassen and Sonya McIntyre, and the players are Kenny Bryant, Branden Dao, Kevin Espinoza, Juan Pablo Estrada, Evan Fox, JoJo Gomez, Francisco Gonzalez, Alex Gray, Jameson Holland, Tyler Jesser, Ahzil Khan, Kayden Mattos, Carlos Osorio, Joel Rodriguez, Kevin Rodriguez and Josh Williams.

