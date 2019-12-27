Fall 2019
Cross-country
Millennium girls, Central California Athletic Alliance.
Arianna Billings, freshman, Millennium High, Central California Athletic Alliance, 5,000 meters (24:25).
Girls tennis
Mountain House, 15-0, 14-0 Western Athletic Conference.
Quynh Trosien, senior, Tracy High, Tri-City Athletic League singles.
Sana Patel, sophomore, Mountain House High, Western Athletic Conference singles.
Volleyball
Tracy (27-8, 7-3 Tri-City Athletic League), Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2.
Spring 2019
Baseball
Millennium, 11-14, 9-3 Central California Athletic Alliance.
Softball
Tracy, 25-8, 14-1 Tri-City Athletic League.
Swimming
Mountain House girls 200-yard freestyle relay team (Camyle Rosa, senior; Sruthika Prakash, sophomore; Shambhavi Sisodiya, sophomore; Ansley Bergado, freshman), Western Athletic Conference (1:51.42).
Mountain House girls 200-yard medley relay team (Camyle Rosa, senior; Abigail Figueroa, junior; Sruthika Prakash, sophomore; Shambhavi Sisodiya, sophomore), Western Athletic Conference (2:06.25).
Camyle Rosa, senior, Mountain House High, Western Athletic Conference, girls 100-yard backstroke (1:07.04).
Caitlin O’Neill, junior, West High, Tri-City Athletic League, girls 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.67).
Abigail Figueroa, junior, Mountain House High, Western Athletic Conference, girls 100-yard breaststroke (1:17.19).
Jenika Tanjuakio, sophomore, Kimball High, Valley Oak League, girls 100-yard butterfly (1:02.26).
Ansley Bergado, freshman, Mountain House, Western Athletic Conference, girls 50-yard freestyle (26.80).
Jonathan Monis, freshman, Mountain House High, Western Athletic Conference, boys 100-yard backstroke (58.21).
Boys tennis
Mountain House, 14-0 Western Athletic Conference.
Tyler Shih, junior, Tracy High, Tri-City Athletic League singles.
Lance Le, sophomore, Kimball High, Valley Oak League singles.
Sreeram Ranga, freshman, and Katik Katam, junior, Mountain House High, Western Athletic Conference doubles.
Track and field
Allan Hunter, junior, Kimball High, Sac-Joaquin Section Masters, boys triple jump (45-11½); SJS Division 3, boys long jump (22-10), boys triple jump (43-4); Valley Oak League, boys high jump (6-0), boys triple jump (44-2).
Melisa Toilolo, junior, West High, Sac-Joaquin Section Masters, girls shot put (43-8½); SJS Division 1, girls shot put (43-9); Tri-City Athletic League, girls discus throw (133), girls shot put (41-9).
Jason Reyes, junior, Tracy High, Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1, boys discus throw (146-0), boys shot put (48-7); Tri-City Athletic League, boys shot put (47-6½).
Brandon Lindner, junior, West High, Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1, boys triple jump (45-10); Tri-City Athletic League, boys triple jump (46-9½).
Quincy Butler, senior, Mountain House High, Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4, boys triple jump (44-2½); Western Athletic Conference, boys high jump (5-10), boys long jump (20-9), boys triple jump (43-6½).
Isaiah Woods, senior, Millennium High, Sac-Joaquin Section Division 5, boys 110-meter hurdles (15.60); Central California Athletic Alliance, boys 110 hurdles (15.83), boys 300 hurdles (42.74).
Kimball boys 4x100-meter relay team (David Hunter, junior; Louie Pacheco, junior; Jerome Nance III, freshman; Jaxen North, junior), Valley Oak League (43.19).
Kimball girls 4x400-meter relay team (Talyn Steffens, senior; Olivia Gregory, sophomore; Jordyn Gleaton, junior; Sarah Perdue, junior), Valley Oak League (4:13.63).
Alexia Croffet, senior, West High, Tri-City Athletic League, girls triple jump (39-½).
Sinjun Tran, senior, Kimball High, Valley Oak League, boys 800-meter run (2:04.04).
Jaxen North, junior, Kimball High, Valley Oak League, boys 100-meter dash (10.98).
David Hunter, junior, Kimball High, Valley Oak League, boys long jump (22-7½).
Jordyn Gleaton, junior, Kimball High, Valley Oak League, girls 800-meter run (2:27.91).
Sarah Perdue, junior, Kimball High, Valley Oak League, girls 300-meter hurdles (48.18).
Maya Gorman, sophomore, Mountain House High, Western Athletic Conference, girls long jump (16-5).
Nate Washington, freshman, Millennium High, Central California Athletic Alliance, boys 100-meter dash (11.58).
Boys volleyball
West High, 14-13, 8-1 Tri-City Athletic League.
Winter 2018-19
Basketball
Mountain House boys, 21-7, 14-0 Western Athletic Conference.
Kimball girls, 23-6, 10-2 Valley Oak League.
Soccer
Tracy girls, 14-5-4, 7-0-3 Tri-City Athletic League.
Wrestling
Eli Blackwell, 126 pounds, junior, Tracy High, Tri-City Athletic League.
Anthony Nunes, 106 pounds, freshman, Tracy High, Tri-City Athletic League.
Michelle Poland, 121 pounds, junior, Mountain House High, Western Athletic Conference.
