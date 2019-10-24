Tracy 3, West 0
The Tracy High volleyball team finished its regular season in second place in the Tri-City Athletic League, behind league champion St. Mary’s, and is bound for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, which begin next week.
The Bulldogs (23-8, 7-3 TCAL) swept the West High Wolf Pack (11-25, 0-10 TCAL) in three sets Wednesday, 25-6, 25-16, 25-13.
The SJS championship tournament begins Monday with a play-in round, and the first-round games will be played Tuesday, with opponents and locations to be announced on the SJS website, www.cifsjs.org.
Kimball 3, Weston Ranch 0
The Jaguars swept the Weston Ranch Cougars on Tuesday at Kimball High, holding onto their second-place standing in the Valley Oak League with one match left on Thursday against league leader Central Catholic.
The Jaguars (25-5, 9-2 VOL) defeated the Cougars (2-13, 1-8 VOL) in three sets, 25-22, 25-6, 25-12.
Junior Rein Bocage scored four serving aces and two kills, and she had 17 digs. Senior Madison Rodriguez had five kills, three aces and seven digs; senior Malani Manglona had five kills and an ace; junior Samantha Mayer had three kills, 20 assists and 10 digs; junior Nicole Mayer scored three aces and had 17 digs; and senior Rachel Van Katwyk had five kills.
Kimball also won the junior varsity match, 25-22, 25-13, and the freshman match, 25-11, 25-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.