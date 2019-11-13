Notre Dame 3, Tracy 0
The Tracy High volleyball team’s season ended Tuesday at Notre Dame High School in Belmont in the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation NorCal Division 1 tournament.
The Notre Dame Tigers (27-8, 12-0 West Bay-Foothill League) won it 3-0 with set scores of 25-16, 25-14, 25-20 and advanced to play Clovis West on Thursday in Clovis.
Leading the way for Tracy (27-9, 7-3 Tri-City Athletic League) was junior Natalie Laiolo with 11 kills, seven assists and 13 digs. Senior Briahna Garcia scored four kills and had nine digs, senior Leila Sardinha had six kills and seven digs, freshman Chloe Lemons scored four kills, senior Teia Magaoay had 16 assists and five digs, and senior Amaya Armas had 10 serve receptions.
