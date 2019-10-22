Tracy 3, Lodi 0
The Tracy High volleyball team has secured its place in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
A 3-0 win at home over Lodi High on Monday affirmed the Bulldogs’ second-place standing in the Tri-City Athletic League, behind league leader St. Mary’s.
On Monday, the Bulldogs (22-8, 6-3 TCAL) defeated the Lodi Flames (9-9, 3-6 TCAL) in three sets, 25-18, 25-16, 25-23.
Junior Natalie Laiolo led the Tracy team with 14 kills, three serving aces, 12 digs and 10 assists. Freshman Chloe Lemons scored seven kills, senior Leila Sardinha scored six kills, and senior Teia Magaoay had three aces, 20 assists and eight digs. Senior Briahna Garcia added three aces and 10 digs, junior Ariel Reynolds had nine digs, and senior Amaya Armas had five digs.
Manteca 3, Kimball 0
The Kimball Jaguars lost their Oct. 17 match against Manteca High, keeping them in second place in the Valley Oak League, behind Central Catholic but still ahead of Manteca.
With two matches left, the Jaguars are assured of a place in the playoffs, even if the Manteca Buffaloes are able to move into second place in the final week of league play.
“Manteca came out, they’ve improved a lot, and they played their game,” said Kimball coach Mike Nunes. “We couldn’t get into rhythm today. I think we were struggling a little bit.
“We had far too many unforced errors tonight and Manteca didn’t. They played a real clean game. It’s tough to win with unforced errors.”
Manteca (9-6, 6-3 VOL) beat Kimball (23-5, 8-2 VOL) in three sets, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20.
The Manteca Buffaloes held a slim lead early in the first set. Kimball tied it up briefly with senior Madison Rodriguez at the service line and junior Samantha Mayer and senior Malani Manglona hitting at the net. Manteca pulled ahead after that and held on to win the set.
Manteca jumped out to a big lead in the second set. Kimball caught up with a string of service points from junior Rein Bocage and kept it close until Manteca was able to make a couple of scoring runs. Bocage returned to the service line at the end for another string of points, but the Jaguars fell short.
The two teams took turns holding the advantage in the third set. Rodriguez led from the service line to put Kimball in the lead midway through the set. Senior Rachel Van Katwyk made her shots, and she and junior Zhulie Wahidi also made effective blocks at the net. Junior Aislinn Combs was also effective at the service line, but Manteca went on a scoring run at the end to win it.
Van Katwyk said that tough matches like this are what the Jaguars can expect once they get to the playoffs.
“We just have to bring fight,” she said. “We’re not on the court fighting like we should be. We just have to dig deep and really bring it.”
Kimball won the junior varsity match in three sets, 12-25, 25-20, 17-15, and Kimball also won the freshman match in three, 22-25, 25-11, 15-6.
Mountain House 3, Ceres 1
The Mountain House Mustangs kept their hold on second place in the Western Athletic Conference, behind Lathrop, with their win at Ceres High on Oct. 17.
The Mustangs (17-8, 11-3 WAC) defeated the Ceres Bulldogs (3-22, 2-12) in four sets, 25-17, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24.
Junior Helen Earle led the Mustang offense with 17 kills for the night, and senior Michelle Poland scored seven kills and had three blocks. Junior Jasmine Linsangan had three serving aces and 13 assists, senior Journey Cahayag had 20 assists, senior Alisha Gifford had 17 digs, and senior Lemya Mohamed had 12 digs.
