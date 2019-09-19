Tracy 3, Bear Creek 0
Tracy High’s volleyball team won in a sweep Tuesday at Bear Creek High in Stockton.
The Bulldogs (8-1) beat the Bruins (3-5) 25-11, 25-12, 25-22.
Junior Natalie Laiolo led the Tracy offense with 16 kills for the night, and senior Leila Sardinha scored 11 kills and three aces. Senior Teia Magaoay had 30 assists, freshman Jianna Palmer scored five kills, junior Ariel Reynolds had three aces and sophomore Kylie Van Os scored three kills.
Tracy also won the junior varsity match, 25-17, 25-10, and the freshman match, 25-22, 25-12.
Kimball 3, Linden 1
The Kimball High volleyball team (11-3) claimed a 3-1 win at home Tuesday in a non-league match against Linden High (4-7).
The Jaguars won the first, third and fourth sets, 25-23, 20-25, 25-14, 25-16.
Senior Rachel Van Katwyk was the Jaguars’ offensive leader with 21 kills for the night. Senior Raia Maamo scored 13 kills and five aces, junior Samantha Mayer had 34 assists and four aces, junior Rein Bocage had 12 digs and three aces, senior Madison Rodriguez scored six kills, and junior Nicole Mayer scored four aces and had six digs.
Kimball also won the junior varsity match, 25-14, 25-19, and the freshman match, 25-7, 25-13.
