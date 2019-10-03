Big Valley Christian 3, Millennium 0
The Big Valley Christian Lions swept the Millennium Falcons on Tuesday in Modesto, winning 25-9, 25-12, 25-20.
Senior Shika Acolatse scored two kills and had four blocks for the Falcons. Sophomore Sasha Lang also had two kills and multiple assists, senior Gianna Jackson had four blocks, and junior Jessica Corral also had multiple assists.
