Kimball 3, Sierra 0
The Jaguars kept a firm hold on second place in the Valley Oak League with their 3-0 win on Tuesday over visiting Sierra High.
Kimball (21-4, 8-1 VOL) beat Sierra (6-10, 2-9 VOL) with set scores of 25-16, 25-13, 25-23.
Senior Madison Rodriguez scored eight kills and two aces to lead the Kimball offense. Senior Malani Manglona added seven kills and two aces; senior Rachel VanKatwyck scored eight kills; junior Samantha Mayer had six aces, three kills, 20 assists and 13 digs; junior Rein Bocage had 15 digs; and junior Nicole Mayer had nine digs and two aces.
Kimball won the junior varsity game in three sets, 25-18, 23-25, 15-7, and Kimball’s freshmen also beat Sierra in three, 25-14, 23-25, 15-7.
Stone Ridge Christian 3, Millennium 0
The Millennium volleyball team took a 3-0 loss on to Central California Athletic Alliance leader Stone Ridge Christian High in Merced on Monday.
The Stone Ridge Christian Knights (29-4, 11-0 CCAA) swept the Falcons (9-13, 6-4 CCAA) 25-10, 25-15, 25-7.
Senior Shika Acolatse scored two kills and a serving ace and had three blocks for the Falcons. Senior Gianna Jackson scored three kills, sophomore Sasha Lang had two kills, senior Taylor Gonser had three digs, and junior Jessica Corral provided six assists and had two digs.
Lincoln 3, Tracy 0
A close match went Lincoln’s way for all three sets Monday as Tracy traveled to Lincoln High in Stockton.
Lincoln (5-7, 3-3 Tri-City Athletic League) beat Tracy (21-7, 5-2 TCAL) in three straight sets, 27-25, 25-18, 25-21.
Senior Leila Sardinha was Tracy’s offensive leader with nine kills and four aces, and she had 11 digs. Junior Natalie Laiolo contributed eight kills, 17 assists and 13 digs; freshman Chloe Lemons added six kills; freshman Jianna Palmer scored five kills; and senior Teia Magaoay contributed nine assists and eight digs.
Jaguars win Stockton Classic
The Kimball High volleyball team went 6-0 at the Stockton Classic tournament, played at various sites Friday and Saturday.
The Jaguars beat San Benito High of Hollister and Madera High on Friday night. They competed in a 16-team bracket at Lodi High on Saturday, defeating Elk Grove, Rodriguez of Fairfield, Escalon and Buhach Colony of Atwater.
In addition to the tournament win, Kimball High junior setter Samantha Mayer was the Lodi Site MVP.
Tracy freshmen second at Oakdale
Tracy High’s freshman volleyball team finished second overall at the Oakdale Freshman Invitational on Saturday at Oakdale High.
The Tracy team went 3-2 for the tournament with a 2-0 win over Hilmar, a 2-0 win over Calaveras, a 2-1 loss to Hilmar, a 2-1 win over Hughson and a 2-0 loss to Bret Harte in the final round.
Beyer 3, Mountain House 0
The Mustangs took a loss to Western Athletic Conference opponent Beyer on Oct. 10 in Modesto.
Beyer swept Mountain House 25-18, 25-21, 27-25. The Mustangs stayed consistent but faced strong hitting from the Beyer team, which executed successful attacks from the front and the back rows.
Junior Helen Earle was the Mustangs’ leading attacker with eight kills for the night, and junior Jasmine Linsangan and senior Michelle Poland scored four kills each.
Beyer won the junior varsity match 25-11, 25-8, and the Mountain House freshmen beat Beyer’s freshmen 25-16, 26-24.
