Kimball 3, West 1
The Kimball High volleyball team overcame a loss in the first set of their match at West High on Sept. 5, winning three straight sets to get the 3-1 victory.
The Jaguars won it with scores of 20-25, 25-15, 28-26, 25-21.
After the Jaguars tied the match with a win in the second set, they took an early lead in the third set only to see the West Wolf Pack charge ahead with senior Jhasmine Barrett at the service line, strong play at the net from sophomore Ana Radetich and Manesesa Lumas, and hitting from junior Caitlyn Blair.
The Wolf Pack were up 11-4 when the Jaguars started to cut into their lead, first with a series of service points from Rein Bocage. Juniors Samantha and Nicole Mayer then extended the Jaguars’ lead until Radetich went to the service line for West for a string of points, including two serving aces. Blair also kept West competitive to extend the third set until West’s serving and passing errors allowed Kimball to win the set.
West again started with the lead in the fourth set. The Jaguars caught up with service points from senior Malani Manglona and maintained the lead through back-and-forth competition at the end.
Mountain House 3, Davis 1
The Mustangs opened Western Athletic Conference play on Sept. 5 with a 3-1 win at home over Davis High, 17-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-18.
Junior Helen Earle was the Mustangs’ leading attacker with 10 kills for the night, and she had three blocks. Senior Alisha Gifford scored seven aces and four kills, and freshman Soriah Fobert scored four kills and four aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.