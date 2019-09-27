Kimball 3, Weston Ranch 0
The Kimball volleyball team (14-3, 5-0 Valley Oak League) swept Weston Ranch (1-6, 0-4 VOL) in three sets on Sept. 26, with scores of 25-9, 25-14, 25-10.
Junior Nicole Mayer led the Kimball team with seven serving aces and seven digs, senior Malani Manglona scored six serving aces and had three digs, and senior Rachel Van Katwyk scored six kills for the night. Junior Samantha Mayer provided 11 assists, Rein Bocage had three kills, two aces, five assists and five digs.
Kimball won the junior varsity match 25-7, 25-13, and Kimball won the freshman match 25-23, 25-13.
Venture Academy 3, Millennium 1
After dropping two sets the Falcons (4-10, 2-3 Central California Athletic Alliance) stayed alive with a win in the third set, but ultimately ended up falling 3-1 to Venture Academy (9-3, 4-3 CCAA) on Sept. 26 in Stockton, with scores of 25-10, 25-20, 19-25, 25-10.
Senior Vanessa Ruiz led the Falcon offense with three serving aces and three kills, and she had eight digs. Senior Shika Acolatse added two kills and had three blocks, senior Gianna Jackson scored two aces, junior Jessica Corral provided 31 assists, and junior Manreet Atwal and senior Janelle Tate had six digs each.
Kimball 3, Manteca 2
After splitting the first two sets, the Kimball Jaguars and Manteca Buffaloes battled through two more sets, with the Jaguars taking the win in the fifth set on Sept. 24 in Manteca.
Kimball won it with scores of 18-25, 25-16, 24=26, 25-23, 15-7. Statistical leaders for Kimball included senior Rachel Van Katwyk with 12 kills, seniors Madison Rodriguez and Raia Maamo with 10 kills each, junior Samantha Mayer with 38 assists, junior Rein Bocage with 11 digs and five kills, and junior Nicole Mayer with nine digs and four aces.
Manteca won the junior varsity match 25-22, 25-12, and Kimball won the freshman match 12-25, 25-16, 15-7.
