09-13-volleyball
Volleyball
Mustangs take third straight WAC win
Mountain House 3, Los Banos 1
The Mountain House Mustangs logged their third consecutive Western Athletic Conference win on Sept. 12 at Los Banos High (1-11, 0-2 WAC), coming back from a first-set loss for the 3-1 victory, with scores of 18-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17 in the Mustangs’ favor.
Leading the way for Mountain House (6-3, 3-0 WAC) was junior outside hitter Helen Earle with 16 kills. Senior middle hitter Michelle Poland and junior right side hitter Jasmine Linsangan contributed seven kills each, and senior Journey Cahayagan provided 23 assists.
The Mountain House junior varsity team beat Los Banos 25-15, 25-22, and the Mustang freshmen beat Los Banos 25-11, 25-22.
Tracy 3, Christian Brothers 1
The Tracy High Bulldogs (7-1) came back from a loss in their first set to beat Christian Brothers (10-4) of Sacramento 3-1 on Sept. 12, with set scores of 19-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-10.
Senior Leila Sardinha led the Tracy offense 18 kills and five serving aces. Junior Natalie Laiolo scored 17 kills and provided 17 assists, senior Teia Magaoay provided 27 assists, senior Briahna Garcia had 10 kills and three blocks, freshman Chloe Lemons had 10 kills, and junior Ariel Reynolds had three aces.
Christian Brothers won the junior varsity match 2-1, and also beat Tracy’s freshmen 2-1.
Kimball 3, Oakdale 1
The Jaguars took their second Valley Oak League win of the week, 3-1 against visiting Oakdale (4-5, 0-2 VOL), on Sept. 12. Kimball (10-3, 2-0 VOL) won it with scores of 25-18, 15-25, 25-20, 25-13.
Kimball’s attacking leaders were seniors Rachel Van Katwyk with 14 kills and Madison Rodriguez with 11 kills. Junior Samantha Mayer provided 34 assists, junior Rein Bocage had 15 digs, senior Raia Maamo scored seven kills. Junior Aislinn Coombs had four aces and six digs, and junior Nicole Mayer had eight digs.
Oakdale won the junior varsity match 2-1, and Kimbll won the freshman match 2-0.
Bear Creek 3, West 0
The Bear Creek Bruins (3-3) swept the Wolf Pack (9-8) at West High on Thursday, taking the 3-0 win with scores of 25-20, 25-17, 25-18.
Freshman Manesesa Lumas was West’s leading attacker with nine kills. Junior Caitlyn Blair scored six kills and had seven digs, senior Veronica Siu had 21 digs, senior Jhasmine Barrett had two kills and an ace, and senior Taylor Valdez provided 13 assists.
West won the junior varsity match in three sets, 25-11, 26-28, 15-11, and Bear Creek won the freshman match in three, 8-25, 25-20, 15-11.
Kimball 3, East Union 2
The Kimball Jaguars and East Union Lancers went back and forth over five sets on Sept. 10, with the Lancers (3-3, 0-1 VOL) winning an extended set to force the tiebreaker, which the Jaguars won. Set scores were 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 27-25, 15-6 in Kimball’s favor.
Senior Rachel Van Katwyk scored 15 kills for Kimball and senior Raia Maamo had 11 kills and 18 digs. Junior Samantha Mayer provided 36 assists and 14 digs, junior Rein Bocage had 24 digs, senior Madison Rodriguez scored six kills and four aces, and freshman Gracie Costa scored six kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.