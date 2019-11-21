Rural League champs

The New Jerusalem School seventh and eighth grade volleyball team won the 12-team Rural League championship tournament Nov. 4-8 at STEAM Academy in Lathrop. The New Jerusalem Falcons went in as the No. 4 seed, taking a bye for the first round and then winning three matches in a row. In the championship match, New Jerusalem and STEAM split the first two sets, and then the Falcons came back from behind to win the third set 15-9 and claim the championship trophy. The team includes Amelia Lara, Abigail Sette, Christiana Cordeiro, Skylar Payne, Irrlanda Martinez, Maria Arana Ayon and Elizabeth Tova, and their coaches are Briana and Josh Cordeiro.

 Courtesy photo

The New Jerusalem School seventh and eighth grade volleyball team won the 12-team Rural League championship tournament Nov. 4-8 at STEAM Academy in Lathrop. The New Jerusalem Falcons went in as the No. 4 seed, taking a bye for the first round and then winning three matches in a row. In the championship match, New Jerusalem and STEAM split the first two sets, and then the Falcons came back from behind to win the third set 15-9 and claim the championship trophy. The team includes Amelia Lara, Abigail Sette, Christiana Cordeiro, Skylar Payne, Irrlanda Martinez, Maria Arana Ayon and Elizabeth Tova, and their coaches are Briana and Josh Cordeiro.

Contact Sports Editor Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.