The match to decide which team would take the lead in the Tri-City Athletic League volleyball standings went to five sets Monday, with Tracy High’s girls giving up a two-set lead and St. Mary’s finally prevailing in a close fifth set to remain undefeated in the TCAL.
“We came here knowing that St. Mary’s would be our biggest challenge in the league,” said senior team captain Leila Sardinha.
Tracy (18-6, 2-1 TCAL) prevailed in two close sets, but by the third set, the momentum had shifted in the Rams’ favor.
“Our serve receive and passes weren’t really getting to the spot and there were a lot of times when we weren’t being very smart and they moved the ball a lot,” Sardinha said. “Another problem was our serving. Our serves were just going out and into the net. That’s what really killed us a lot.”
The match finished with a 3-2 win for the Rams, 22-25, 22-25, 25-12, 25-13, 15-13.
Coach Cat Ebojo-Vaughns said the Bulldogs did everything right against the St. Mary’s Rams, a team that gave up few easy points, in the first two sets. The Bulldogs’ aggressive style kept their opponents off-balance just enough that they could overcome the Rams’ early lead in the first set and take and hold the lead in the second set.
“In the third and fourth sets, (St. Mary’s) started passing better. We couldn’t execute as a result,” Ebojo-Vaughns said. “They just flipped the script on us in the third and fourth set, and fifth set it came down to who made the least amount of errors, and unfortunately we made more errors.”
St. Mary’s was up 8-4 in the first set before Tracy started making its comeback. Junior Natalie Laiolo hit the open gaps in the defense, and Sardinha went to the service line for a series of points that put Tracy in the lead. The set stayed close, with neither team able to go ahead by more than three points. A series of service points from Tracy junior Dharshini Sridharan, with support at the net from Sardinha, gave Tracy the lead at the end.
The Bulldogs opened with a comfortable lead in the second set, including a series of service points from junior Ariel Reynolds with contributions at the net from freshman Chloe Lemons.
Reynolds said her goal was to keep up her team’s enthusiasm.
“If one person’s energy level gets brought down on a team, it brings down everyone’s energy level, and I thought if it could be up there, then the rest of the team’s energy level would be up there too,” she said. “One person’s attitude affects the whole team.”
Lemons continued to make effective hits at the net, and Laiolo led a series of service points to put Tracy up 22-14. The Rams started to make effective attacks at the net to close in, but they couldn’t overcome the Bulldogs’ lead.
The momentum shifted at the start of the third set. By this point, the Rams were setting up their shots and going on scoring runs, and the Bulldogs started making more errant shots, which tended to go long or wide.
By the fourth set, the St. Mary’s players were digging out Tracy’s hardest shots and also scoring on repeated serving aces.
The final tie-breaker set was close at first, until the Rams went on a six-point scoring run. Tracy started to make a comeback with senior Teia Magaoay at the service line and Sardinha and Reynolds making blocks at the net. Tracy got within a point before a serving error ended the match in St. Mary’s favor.
Sardinha was Tracy’s statistical leader with 11 kills and three serving aces. Laiolo scored nine kills and had 12 assists, and Magaoay provided 15 assists. Lemons and fellow freshman Jianna Palmer had four kills each.
St. Mary’s won the junior varsity match in three, 25-21, 16-25, 15-13, and St. Mary’s also won the freshman match, 21-25, 25-20, 18-16.
