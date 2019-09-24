St. Mary’s 3, West 0
The West High volleyball team started the Tri-City Athletic League season Monday with a loss at home to St. Mary’s High of Stockton.
St. Mary’s (6-4, 1-0 TCAL) swept the Wolf Pack (11-15, 0-1 TCAL), 25-11, 25-9, 25-16.
The Wolf Pack got off to a good start in the first set, but the Rams soon found a rhythm, setting up shots that consistently hit the gaps in their defense. While West was able to execute effective digs in response to those attacks, the St. Mary’s hitters stayed persistent.
“They have so many tools. There’s only so much your defense can do,” West coach Christine Toon said.
West senior Taylor Valdez said that her team had expected to go up against a taller and hard-hitting St. Mary’s team.
“We knew coming in that it was going to be a tough match, and during practice, we worked really hard as a team on our defense,” Valdez said. “We knew they were going to give us a good fight and we wanted to match their fight. We have a lot of defensive players and have worked really hard to perfect our defense over and over again, so when we go against big hitters like them, we’re prepared and we’re ready to defend for it.”
The Rams went on a 13-point run in the first set. After that, West stayed competitive but couldn’t catch up. The Rams led through the entire second set, and the third set started off with West keeping the score close until the Rams went on another scoring run, extending an 11-8 lead to a 16-8 lead, and the Pack was unable to close in.
West coach Christine Toon said this could turn out to be a rebuilding year for the team, which has three players out, including junior hitter and libero Lauren Toon, who will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.
St. Mary’s also won the junior varsity match, 25-28, 25-14, and the freshman match, 25-12, 25-8.
Tracy 3, Tokay 0
The Bulldogs (14-3, 1-0 TCAL) swept Tokay High’s volleyball team (2-2, 0-1 TCAL) on Monday in Lodi to start Tri-City Athletic League play, winning 25-14, 25-16, 25-20.
Senior Leila Sardinha led the Tracy offense as she scored 13 kills and three serving aces. Freshman Chloe Lemons had nine kills for the night, junior Natalie Laiolo scored seven kills and had 15 assists, senior Teia Magaoay provided 17 assists, sophomore Cat Rupp scored three kills, and sophomore Kylie Van Os had two kills and two blocks.
Tracy’s junior varsity and freshman teams both beat Tokay 2-0.
Tracy 3, Manteca 0
The Bulldogs won their nonleague home match against Manteca High on Sept. 19, sweeping the Buffaloes 25-22, 31-29, 25-13.
Laiolo was the Bulldogs’ attacking leader with 20 kills for the night. Sardinha scored 11 kills, and Magaoay provided 30 assists. Freshman Jianna Palmer scored four kills; junior Ariel Reynolds had two aces, two kills and two blocks; and Van Os scored three kills.
Manteca won both the junior varsity and freshman matches 2-1.
Stone Ridge Christian 3, Millennium 0
The Stone Ridge Christian volleyball team swept Millennium in three sets Sept. 19 at West High, winning 25-9, 25-3, 25-9.
Senior Shika Acolatse scored two kills and had two blocks, junior Margaret Fagbolu had two kills, junior Jessica Corral provided 25 assists and had five digs, and junior Manreet Atwal and senior Janelle Tate had five digs each.
Mountain House 3, Pacheco 0
Pacheco opened the first set with a 6-point lead, but Mountain House soon came back and finished with a sweep Sept. 19 in Los Banos, 25-20, 25-13, 25-21.
Juniors Helen Earle and Jasmine Linsangan provided solid defense for the Mustangs, and the team stayed consistent on offense to win all three sets.
