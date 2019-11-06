The Tracy High volleyball team is set to compete for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 title this weekend after the Bulldogs swept Vacaville High in their semifinal match Tuesday at Tracy High’s Bill Swenson Gymnasium.
Tracy (26-8, 7-3 Tri-City Athletic League) swept Vacaville, (29-6, 14-1 Monticello Empire League) 3-0, winning 25-19, 25-15, 25-17.
The win sends Tracy, the No. 1 seed in the Division 2 bracket, to the championship match against Lincoln High of Lincoln. Lincoln (26-8, 9-1 Foothill Valley League) is the champion its league and went into the tournament as the No. 3 seed. The match is at 6 p.m. Saturday at Ripon High.
Regardless of the outcome, both teams will advance to the California Interscholastic Federation state championship tournament, which begins Tuesday. Times and locations will be announced.
Tracy’s attacking leader against Vacaville was junior Natalie Laiolo, who had nine kills along with four aces and 12 assists. Freshman Chloe Lemons scored eight kills for the night, senior Leila Sardinha scored six kills and four aces, senior Briahna Garcia and freshman Jianna Palmer each had five kills, and senior Teia Magaoay provided 16 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.