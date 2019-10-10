Tracy 3, Tokay 0
The Tracy High volleyball team defeated visiting Tokay High in a sweep on Wednesday at Tracy High, keeping the Bulldogs (21-6, 5-1 Tri-City Athletic League) in second place in the TCAL, behind St. Mary’s.
Tracy won three straight sets, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17, with junior Natalie Laiolo leading the offensive attack with 11 kills and two serving aces. Senior Leila Sardinha scored 11 kills and two aces, and senior Teia Magaoay provided 22 assists. Sophomore Kylie Van Os added seven kills, freshman Jianna Palmer had seven kills and two aces, and sophomore Cat Rupp scored three kills.
Kimball 3, Oakdale 2
The Kimball High volleyball team came back from a 2-0 deficit to claim a 3-2 win Tuesday at Oakdale High.
Kimball (16-4, 7-1 Valley Oak League) beat Oakdale 17-25, 25-27, 25-15, 25-18, 15-12.
Senior Rachel Van Katwyk was the Jaguars’ attacking leader with 18 kills for the night, plus four blocks. Senior Raia Maamo had 11 kills, two aces and 10 digs, and senior Madison Rodriguez scored seven kills and had four blocks and five digs.
Junior Samantha Mayer provided 35 assists and had three kills; junior Rein Bocage had 31 digs, three aces and six assists; and junior Nicole Mayer had nine digs and two aces.
Oakdale won both the junior varsity match, 25-22, 17-25, 15-9, and the freshman match, 25-20, 30-28.
Mountain House 3, Los Banos 1
The Mustangs held second place in the Western Athletic Conference after their 3-1 win over Los Banos High on Tuesday at Mountain House High.
The Mustangs (7-4, 4-1 WAC) dropped the first set and then started to execute on offense to win three in a row, beating Los Banos (2-16, 1-4) 21-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17.
Junior outside hitter Helen Earle led the Mustangs with 12 kills, sophomore outside hitter Sharan Bhullar scored four serving aces and four kills, and senior middle blocker Michelle Poland scored seven kills.
The Mustangs also won the junior varsity match, 25-19, 25-20, and the freshman match, 25-19, 25-14.
Tracy 3, West 0
Tracy High (20-6, 4-1 Tri-City Athletic League) swept the West Wolf Pack (13-13, 1-3 TCAL) on Monday, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16.
Junior Natalie Laiolo led the Bulldog offense with 20 kills, and she had 20 digs and 10 assists. Senior Leila Sardinha scored 11 kills and had three aces and 18 digs; senior Teia Magaoay provided 23 assists and had 13 digs; freshman Jianna Palmer had three kills, two aces and 11 digs; junior Ariel Reynolds had 19 digs; and junior Dharshini Sridharan had 12 digs and scored two aces.
Tracy’s junior varsity and freshman teams both beat West 2-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.