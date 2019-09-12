Tracy 3, Gregori 1
The Bulldogs traveled to Modesto on Tuesday to take a 3-1 win at Gregori High, 25-10, 25-18, 22-25, 25-14.
Junior Natalie Laiolo was Tracy’s attacking leader with 17 kills, and she had 12 assists. Senior Teia Magaoay had 20 assists, senior Leila Sardinha scored six aces and three kills, senior Briahna Garcia scored eight kills, freshman Chloe Lemons scored six kills and six aces, freshman Jianna Palmer added seven kills, and junior Ariel Reynolds had four aces and three kills.
Tracy also won the junior varsity match 2-1 and the freshman match 2-0.
West 3, Deer Valley 1
The Wolf Pack volleyball team went on the road to Deer Valley High in Antioch on Tuesday, claiming the 3-1 win with set scores of 22-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18.
Senior Jhasmine Barrett led the West offense with 14 kills and three aces, freshman Manesesa Lumas scored 13 kills and had 11 digs, junior Caitlyn Blair scored six kills, Taylor Valdez had 31 assists and 12 digs, sophomore Ana Radetich had four blocks and scored three aces, and senior Veronica Siu had 14 digs.
West lost the junior varsity match 2-0 and won the freshman match 2-1.
Tracy 3, Edison 0
The Bulldogs swept the Edison Vikings on Monday in non-league play, cruising to the win in three sets, 25-14, 25-7, 25-12.
Laiolo was Tracy’s offensive leader with 20 kills, four aces and seven assists. Sardinha scored five kills and three aces, sophomore Kylie Van Os had five kills and a block, Garcia scored six kills, and Magaoay had 24 assists.
West 3, Chavez 1
The Wolf Pack volleyball team won a non-league contest Monday against visiting Chavez High, 25-22, 20-25, 25-9, 25-21.
Lumas led the offensive attack with 10 kills and two aces. Barrett scored six kills and had 16 digs, Blair had four kills and 28 digs, Valdez had 19 assists, junior Veronica Botros had four blocks, and senior Veronica Siu had 35 digs and scored four aces.
West also won the junior varsity match, 25-18, 25-14, and the freshman match, 25-11, 25-12.
Modesto Christian 3, Millennium 1
The Millennium High volleyball team played three close sets before losing the fourth and final set Sept. 5 at Modesto Christian High.
Modesto Christian won it with scores of 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 25-14.
Senior Shika Acolatse was the Falcons’ attacking leader with six kills, and she had four blocks. Gianna Jackson scored five kills and junior Jessica Corral scored three serving aces for Millennium.
Tracy freshmen win Wolf Pack Classic
The Tracy High freshman volleyball team won the Wolf Pack Classic on Saturday at West High, going 5-0 in the annual freshman tournament.
The Bulldogs defeated Lathrop 2-1; swept Deer Valley, Bear Creek and Gregori 2-0; and defeated Kimball High 2-1 in the championship match.
