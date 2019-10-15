The Tracy High girls water polo team was the top team in their bracket at the 43rd annual Western States Invitational water polo tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Games were played at Johansen and Enochs high schools in Modesto, Ripon High and Oakdale High. The tournament hosted 40 teams divided into five eight-team brackets.
The Bulldogs went 4-0 for the weekend, taking a 10-2 win over Bret Harte, a 14-5 win over Johansen, an 11-8 win over Enochs and an 11-1 win over Golden Valley.
Senior McKenna Bowman was Tracy’s scoring leader with 14 goals for the tournament, and senior Samantha Lieberg totaled 12 goals for the weekend. Junior Samantha Dorn added eight goals, junior Kaela Jones scored five goals, senior Maygan Brandt scored three goals, and seniors Ariana Graziano and Natalie Quan and juniors Brianna Herren and Olivia Wood scored a goal each.
Graziano also led the team in assists, and she and junior Kayla Vieira shared goalie duties, blocking more than 30 shots between them during the tournament. Tracy also got key defensive efforts from seniors Ashlyn Buckley and Alexandra Alcala and juniors Samantha Crowley and Madison Kelley.
The Mountain House girls also competed at the tournament and went 1-3 for the weekend with 11-0 loss to Johansen, a 13-5 loss to Bret Harte, a 11-9 win over Davis High of Modesto, and a 13-4 loss to Atwater High.
Junior Sruthika Prakash was the Mustangs’ scoring leader with eight goals for the tournament. Junior Shambhavi Sisodiya scored six goals, all in the Mustangs’ 11-9 win over Davis. Freshman Harsini Prakash and senior Parinita Jithendra scored two goals each, and senior Natalia Moore and sophomore Velvet-Rose King each scored a goal. Junior goalie Gabriela Cuellar was key to the win over Davis and also blocked multiple shots in the other games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.