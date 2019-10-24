Varsity girls: Ceres 12, Mountain House 8
Mountain House’s Tuesday game at Ceres was a 12-8 win for the Ceres Bulldogs (9-5, 9-4 WAC), but the Mustangs (7-15, 3-8 Western Athletic Conference) improved on their last contest against the Bulldogs, which they lost 16-6.
Ceres jumped out to a 6-2 halftime lead and extended that lead in the third quarter, but the Mustangs outscored the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter.
Junior Shambhavi Sisodiya scored four goals on seven attempts, junior Sruthika Prakash scored two goals on two attempts and had two steals and an assist, senior Nicole Nguyen scored one goal on four attempts and had an assist and a steal, sophomore Velvet-Rose King scored a goal and had four steals, and junior goalie Gabriela Cuellar blocked 10 shots.
