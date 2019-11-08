The Kimball High water polo team advanced in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoffs with the Jaguars’ 15-7 win on Thursday against Nevada Union of Grass Valley.
The Jaguars now move to the semifinals of the eight-team Division 3 bracket, where they will face Ripon, the Valley Oak League champion and the only team to defeat Kimball during league play, 6-5 on Sept. 23 and 10-8 on Oct. 21.
Kimball and Ripon will play at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at Johansen High in Modesto, with the winner to face either Sonora, the two-time defending division champion, or Dixon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.