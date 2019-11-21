Garces Memorial 19, Kimball 8
The Kimball High girls water polo team finished the season with a 19-8 loss Tuesday at Garces Memorial High in Bakersfield in the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation NorCal Division 3 tournament.
The Garces Rams (25-6, 7-1 East Yosemite League) took a 3-2 lead in the first quarter and scored eight goals in the second quarter to hold an 11-4 lead at the half. They continued to outscore the Jaguars in the second half.
Garces went on to face Tamalpais High in Mill Valley in the semifinals Thursday.
The Jaguars finished their season at 16-5 overall, 6-2 for the Valley Oak League season.
