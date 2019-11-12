The Kimball girls water polo team made the most of its rematch against Ripon High on Tuesday, defeating Ripon 14-8 in the semifinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 tournament at Johansen High in Modesto.
The Jaguars’ victory sets up another rematch, this one against Sonora in the Division 3 championship game coming up on Saturday in Roseville.
This will be the fifth consecutive year that Kimball and Sonora have met in the Division 3 final. Sonora has won two years in a row, and Kimball won the two years before that.
Kimball senior Olivia Taylor said the win against Ripon on Tuesday showed that her team had the skills and the momentum to keep winning.
“We knew we would have to play really hard. We played (Ripon) twice, they beat us twice. They were really close games, so we knew it would be tough,” she said. “We were in the mindset of we’re going to win this game no matter what.”
Ripon, this year’s Valley Oak League champion, was the only team to defeat Kimball during league play: 6-5 on Sept. 23 and 10-8 on Oct. 21. Kimball hasn’t faced Sonora yet this year. Sonora won last year’s championship game 9-2, but Taylor said her team has plenty of confidence moving into the final.
“We’re nervous, but I’m really excited to play with this bunch of girls because we’ve had a really great season and we’ve all been working hard, and we have a great coach,” she said.
Coach Casey Heinen is in his first year of leading the Jaguars and considers himself fortunate to have taken over a program whose athletes already have a record of success.
“All I really had to do was make sure they stayed disciplined on defense. That’s my main thing. We don’t allow (opponents) to shoot the ball at all. They stick with that mindset and they’ve just gotten better and better at it every single game,” he said.
“A lot of them have played together before, so we had that going for us. You can see that in the pool. They’re better together than a lot of teams I’ve coached in the past. They’re always looking to help each other.”
Kimball put up strong defense from the start of Tuesday’s game and didn’t let Ripon score until the final minute of the first quarter, after the Jaguars had taken a 3-0 lead.
Senior Ella Bernal had three steals in the first quarter alone, and said afterward that her team was determined to not lose to Ripon again.
“We had the mindset that it was a 0-0 game and we were here to win and we’re here to bring our best,” she said. “We had a lot of good teamwork and a lot of good communication. If we made a mistake, we’re always there to help each other out.”
Taylor scored first with a shot up the middle, and she scored again with an assist from junior Jenika Tanjuakio. Junior Jillyn Lucero shot up the middle and scored. Taylor scored again late in the first quarter, and the Jaguars held a 4-2 lead going into the second quarter.
Ripon soon cut Kimball’s lead to 4-3, but Bernal’s long shot from the left side followed by Jillyn Lucero’s long shot from the right put Kimball up 6-3. Taylor scored on a penalty shot before Ripon scored twice more in the second to make it a 7-5 game in Kimball’s favor at the half.
Ripon came out with strong offense and defense to start the third quarter and soon tied it up 7-7. Tanjuakio lobbed a shot in from the left side to put Kimball back in the lead.
The Jaguars stayed in the lead the rest of the game, scoring six more goals in the fourth quarter
“In the beginning, we were up by a little bit, but we couldn’t lose focus because we knew they would take any advantage they had,” Jillyn Lucero said. “Toward the end, we knew that we had to close out the game. We had to keep our cool and score some goals to make sure we put this away.”
Kimball’s fourth-quarter goals included four from Jillyn Lucero — two of them with assists from her freshman sister, Lauryn Lucero, and one with an assist from Tanjuakio — plus a long shot from Tanjuakio and a goal from junior Sophia Orihuela on an assist from Bernal. Ripon scored one last goal in the final half-minute of the game.
The championship game will be played at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Roseville Aquatic Complex.
Kimball 15, Nevada Union 7
The Kimball High girls advanced in the SJS Division 3 playoffs with their 15-7 win Nov. 7 against Nevada Union of Grass Valley.
Kimball opened with a 5-2 first-quarter lead. Orihuela scored first, Tanjuakio and Lauryn Lucero scored next, and Taylor scored twice. The Jaguars scored five more goals in the second quarter to take a 10-3 halftime lead, with Lauren Lucero and Taylor scoring two goals each and Jillyn Lucero scoring one.
Taylor and Tanjuakio scored two goals each in the third quarter, and junior Danica Padama scored for the Jaguars early in the fourth.
