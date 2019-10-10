Varsity girls: Johansen 13, Mountain House 8
The Mustangs had three starters out because of illness Tuesday, but the seven players left competed in a close home match against Johansen High, going into the fourth quarter trailing 8-7 and finishing with a 13-8 loss.
Junior Shambhavi Sisodiya scored six goals, including four shots from half-court, and junior Sruthika Prakash scored two goals.
