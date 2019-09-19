Varsity girls: Mountain House 11, Los Banos 7
The Mustangs (4-3, 1-2 Western Athletic Conference) made up for a slow first quarter, turning a 2-0 deficit into a 5-4 lead halfway through Tuesday’s match at Los Banos High.
The teams went into the last quarter tied at 6-6, but strong defense from junior goalie Gabriela Cueller, with 10 steals, and sophomore Velvet Rose King, with several steals, led Mountain House to a dominant fourth quarter and the 11-7 win.
Senior Nicole Nguyen was the Mustangs’ scoring leader with four goals. Junior Shambhavi Sisodiya added three goals, senior Parinita Jithendra scored two goals, and King and sophomore Soo-Ann Kim scored a goal each.
Varsity boys: Los Banos 13, Mountain House 10
The Mountain House boys (1-6, 0-3 WAC) held a 3-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and played an even match until the Los Banos Tigers took a 7-5 lead at the half and extend their lead to 10-6 at the end of the third quarter. The Mustangs matched the Tigers’ pace in the fourth quarter but finished with the 13-10 loss.
Sophomore Jonathan Monis led the Mustang offense with five goals, junior Elias Fobert scored four goals and senior Aiden Engstrom scored a goal.
Varsity girls: Tokay 5, Tracy 4
The Bulldogs put up a strong defensive game Tuesday at Tokay High in Lodi until Tokay won 4-5 on a sudden-death overtime goal.
Senior goalie Arianna Graziano led the Tracy defense with nine saves, and junior Samantha Crowley effectively prevented the Tokay offense from setting up shots.
Seniors Samantha Lieberg and McKenna Bowman and juniors Brianna Herren and Samantha Crowley scored Tracy’s goals.
Tracy was leading 4-3 at the end of the fourth quarter before Tokay scored with 11 seconds left to tie it up 4-4. The teams played three overtime periods before Tokay scored the winning goal.
