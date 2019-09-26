Varsity girls: Mountain House 13, Pacheco 1
After taking a 3-1 lead in the first quarter, the Mustangs shut out the Pacheco Panthers for the rest of the game Tuesday at Mountain House High.
Junior Sruthika Prakash was the Mustangs’ scoring leader with five goals, and she had two assists and three steals. Senior Nicole Nguyen added four goals, plus an assist and a steal. Senior Parinita Jithendra scored two goals and provided five assists, sophomore Velvet-Rose King had two goals and an assist, freshman Harsini Prakash had two assists and two steals, and senior Natalia Moore had two steals and an assist. Junior goalie Gabriela Cuellar had more than six blocks during the game.
Varsity boys: Mountain House 16, Pacheco 6
The Mustangs started off with a close match against the Pacheco Panthers on Tuesday at Mountain House High and then blanked the Panthers through the second quarter to hold an 8-1 lead going into the third quarter. The Panthers picked up the pace before the Mustangs again took control for the 16-6 win.
