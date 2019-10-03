Varsity girls: Mountain House 18, Lathrop 3
The Mustang girls dominated their match against Lathrop from the start Tuesday at Mountain House High. The Mustangs (7-6, 3-4 Western Athletic Conference) held a 15-2 lead at the half and backed off in the third and fourth quarters, but still put up an effective defense to get the 18-3 win.
Senior Parinita Jithendra led the Mustangs with three goals. Sonia Thokkada , senior Nicole Nguyen, junior Sruthika Prakash and sophomore Soo-Ann Kim scored two goals each, and freshman Harsini Prakash also scored two goals, her first in varsity competition.
Varsity boys: Mountain House 17, Lathrop 2
The Mustangs (3-8, 2-5 WAC) shut out Lathrop through the first half of Tuesday’s match at Mountain House High. The Mountain House boys were up 10-0 at the half and allowed just two goals in the third quarter on the way to their 17-2 win.
Senior Yeh-Ahn Kim was the Mustangs’ leading scorer with five goals, and he had also two assists. Freshman Daakshesh Thangavel scored all three of his goals in the second quarter, and sophomore Jonathan Monis added two goals. Junior Rider Matousek moved out of the goalie position for Tuesday’s game and scored a goal and had a steal. Freshman Carter Stout played goalie in the fourth quarter and blocked two shots after scoring a goal earlier in the game. Elias Fobert had five assists and also scored a goal. Seniors Aiden Engstrom and Koplan Martinez, junior Joseph Moore-Raygoza, and freshman Caleb Busuttil also scored a goal each.
Varsity girls: Lodi 10, Tracy 5
Tracy’s girls got off to a strong start in Tuesday’s Tri-City Athletic League match before falling to Lodi.
Senior McKenna Bowman and juniors Samantha Crowley and Samantha Dorn scored in the first quarter to put the Bulldogs up 3-2. Lodi had pulled ahead 5-4 at the half, with senior Samantha Lieberg scoring Tracy’s only second-quarter goal.
Lieberg scored again in the third quarter, but it was Tracy’s only goal of the second half as Lodi went on to score three goals in the third quarter and two more in the fourth.
Senior goalie Arianna Graziano had 10 saves.
Varsity girls: Ceres 16, Mountain House 6
The Ceres Bulldogs (4-2 Western Athletic Conference) defeated the Mustangs (1-3 WAC) 16-6 in league action at Mountain House High on Sept. 26.
Senior Parinita Jithendra and junior Shambhavi Sisodiya each scored two goals for Mountain House, and senior Nicole Nguyen and junior Sruthika Prakash scored a goal each.
Ceres also won the junior varsity girls match 13-9, with Soo-Ahn Kim scoring seven goals for the Mustangs and Madeline Burnham and Dominique Nazareno scoring a goal each.
Varsity boys: Ceres 6, Mountain House 5
Ceres held a 4-3 lead at the half in a closely contested match Sept. 26 at Mountain House High. Ceres scored again in the third quarter, and the Mustangs started to catch up in the fourth but landed short.
