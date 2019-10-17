Varsity girls: Beyer 10, Mountain House 4
The Mountain House team traveled to Modesto on Tuesday to face Western Athletic Conference leader Beyer, which defeated the Mustangs 10-4.
Beyer (15-4, 10-0 WAC) held a 6-0 lead at the half, but Mountain House (6-14, 2-6 WAC) picked up the pace in the second half. Senior Parinita Jithendra and junior Shambhavi Sisodiya scored in the third quarter, and Sisodiya and freshman Harsini Prakash scored in the fourth quarter.
Junior goalie Gabriela Cuellar blocked 10 of Beyer’s shots.
Varsity boys: Beyer 16, Mountain House 1
The Mountain House boys (3-9, 2-7 WAC) faced undefeated Beyer on Tuesday in Modesto, with Beyer taking the 16-1 win.
Senior Yeh-Ahn Kim scored the Mustangs’ only goal in the first quarter, and the Mustang defense faced Beyer’s relentless offense for the rest of the match, with junior goalie Rider Matousek blocking five of Beyer’s shots on goal.
