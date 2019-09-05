Varsity girls: Mountain House 7, Central Catholic 3
After a close first quarter, the Mustang held the Central Catholic Raiders to just one more goal for the rest of Wednesday’s home game.
Juniors Shambhavi Sisodiya and Sruthika Prakash led the Mountain House offense with three goals each, and senior Nicole Nguyen also scored a goal.
Varsity girls: Mountain House 9, Pittsburg 2
The Mountain House High girls water polo team, starting their program’s second year, recorded their team’s first win Friday at home, defeating Pittsburg High 9-2.
Sisodiya scored five goals for the Mustangs. Prakash, Nguyen, junior Madelin Burnham and sophomore Velvet-Rose King each scored a goal.
