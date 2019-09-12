Varsity girls: Tracy 12, Modesto 5
Tracy senior team captain Samantha Lieberg led the Bulldogs to a 12-5 nonleague victory Tuesday at Modesto High.
Lieberg scored six goals in the win, and senior team captain McKenna Bowman scored three goals. Junior Samantha Dorn added two goals, and junior Olivia Wood also scored a goal. Senior goalie Arianna Graziano had one save.
Leading the Tracy defense were juniors Samantha Crowley, Haley Chandler and Brianna Herren, limiting the Modesto offense to only eight shots all game.
Varsity girls: Davis 18, Mountain House 11
The Mustangs came close to a third-quarter comeback but ended up falling 18-11 in Western Athletic Conference play Tuesday against Davis High of Modesto.
Juniors Sruthika Prakash and Shambhavi Sisodiya scored three goals each for the Mustangs; sophomore Velvet-Rose King scored two goals; and seniors Natalia Moore, Nicole Nguyen and Parinita Jithendra scored a goal each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.