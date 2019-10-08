Varsity girls: Tracy 9, West 4
After a close first quarter, the Tracy High girls pulled away to secure a 9-4 victory over West High on Oct. 3 at the Pinkie Phillips Aquatics Center.
The Bulldogs held a 4-2 lead at the half, shut out the Wolf Pack in the third quarter and held on through the fourth.
Seniors Samantha Lieberg and McKenna Bowman scored four goals each, and senior Natalie Quan also scored a goal. Senior goalie Ariana Graziano led the Bulldog defense with 10 saves.
West senior Caitlin O'Neill was her team’s scoring leader with three goals, and freshman Kalila Shrive scored one goal for West.
Varsity boys: Tracy 7, West 6
The Tracy High boys water polo team (5-6, 1-4 TCAL) prevailed 7-6 in a crosstown match against West High on Oct. 3 at West’s Pinkie Phillips Aquatics Center.
Leading the offensive effort for the Bulldogs was senior Caden Fry with five goals for the day. Seniors Dane Hurst and Julian Munoz scored a goal each.
Scoring information for the West team was not available.
Varsity girls: Davis 14, Mountain House 6
The Mountain House girls (5-8, 2-4 Western Athletic Conference) ran up against a strong Davis defense Oct. 3 in Modesto, finishing with a 14-6 loss.
Davis held a 6-4 lead after the first half and went on to dominate the second half.
The Mustangs also had an aggressive offense but saw most of their 28 shots blocked. Junior Sruthika Prakash scored four of the Mustangs’ goals, and senior Nicole Nguyen scored two.
Junior goalie Gabriela Cuellar blocked 16 Johansen shots.
