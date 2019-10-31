Varsity girls: Tracy 8, West 4
The Tracy High girls water polo team closed out the season with an 8-4 win over West High on Tuesday at West’s Pinkie Phillips Aquatics Center.
West opened with a 2-0 lead in the first quarter on goals by senior Toni Ortiz and junior Courtney Cunningham, and Tracy got on the scoreboard late in the first quarter when junior Samantha Dorn scored.
The score remained 2-1 in West’s favor until the third quarter, which is when the Bulldogs took control of the game. About midway through the third quarter, Tracy tied it up 2-2 on a goal from senior McKenna Bowman. Tracy also got goals from juniors Olivia Wood and Kaela Jones and another from Bowman to pull ahead 5-2, and West’s Ortiz scored in the final minute of the third.
West got close with a goal by Cunningham early in the fourth, but that was the final goal of the game for the Wolf Pack. The Bulldogs extended their lead by three goals, with Jones and juniors Samantha Crowley and Brianna Herren all making shots.
Bowman and seniors Samantha Lieberg and Natalie Quan had two assists each.
Tracy needed strong defense to stay in the lead, with Bowman making four steals, and Lieberg making two steals. Senior goalie Ariana Graziano had 12 saves.
Varsity boys: Tracy 10, West 8
The Bulldogs finished their season with a 10-8 win in overtime over West on Tuesday.
West scored first with a goal from senior Aris Coverdale, and Tracy came back later in the first quarter with two goals from senior Landon Marks. Tracy kept up the pressure through the second quarter with a goal from senior Caden Fry and two goals from senior Dane Hurst to make it a 5-1 game in Tracy’s favor at the half.
West scored three unanswered goals in the third quarter, two of them from senior Favian Velasquez and another from junior David Akomah. West junior Julian Bellosa scored early in the fourth quarter to tie it up 5-5, and Tracy pulled ahead on a goal from Michael McComas. West senior Noel Sianipar scored to tie it 6-6, and he scored another to put West up 7-6 before Marks scored a goal that would put the game into overtime.
Tracy struck first with a goal from Marks, who scored another in overtime, and Hurst scored another to make it a 10-7 game in Tracy’s favor. Velasquez scored one more for West in the final minute to cut Tracy’s lead to 10-8.
Varsity girls: Mountain House 13, Lathrop 5
The Mountain House girls traveled to Lathrop for their final game of the season Oct. 24 and finished with a 13-5 win. The Mustangs (8-15, 4-8 Western Athletic Conference) scored six unanswered goals in the first quarter and held a 7-1 lead over Lathrop (0-14 WAC) at the half.
Junior Shambhavi Sisodiya led the Mustang offense with five goals and three assists, and junior Sruthika Prakash scored four goals. Parinita Jithendra scored two goals, and sophomore Sanhita Jithendra and senior Nicole Nguyen each scored a goal.
Junior starting goalie Gabriela Cuellar blocked four shots over the first three quarters, and Sruthika Prakash blocked four Lathrop shots in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Velvet-Rose King was also key to the Mustang defense with several steals. Freshmen Harsini Prakash and Dominque Nazareno, sophomores Sonia Thokkadam and Soo-Ann Kim, and senior Sierra Emery also helped keep up the pressure on the Lathrop goal.
Varsity boys: Mountain House 16, Lathrop 3
The Mountain House boys finished their season with a 16-3 win over Lathrop. The Mustangs held a 10-3 lead at the half and extended their lead in the second half.
