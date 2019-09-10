Varsity girls: Tracy 17, Ceres 6
The Tracy girls scored 10 goals in the first quarter alone, while the defense, led by junior Samantha Crowley and senior Ashlyn Buckley, shut out the Ceres team.
Ceres cut Tracy’s lead to 10-4 by halftime, but Tracy came back to outscore Ceres through the second half.
Junior Samantha Dorn led the Tracy offense with four goals, and junior Brianna Herren scored three goals. Seniors Samantha Lieberg and McKenna Bowman and juniors Kaela Jones and Heidi Hardebeck scored two goals each, and juniors Haley Chandler and Madison Kelley scored a goal each.
Senior Arianna Graziano had one save in the goal, and junior Allejandra Perea had three saves.
Varsity boys: Tracy 12, Ceres 8
The Tracy boys played Ceres to a 4-4 tie at the half Monday in Ceres, and they shut out Ceres in the third quarter and extended their lead to 9-4. Ceres outscored Tracy in the fourth quarter but couldn’t catch up.
Tracy senior team captain Caden Fry played several roles in the game, including both center positions and defensive wing, and several other players who don’t see much playing time had a chance to show their abilities.
Fry and senior Landon Marks scored four goals each, with two assists for Fry. Senior Dane Hurst scored three goals, senior Julian Munoz had a goal and an assist, junior Kyle Vergara provided two assists and sophomore Micah Masten also had an assist.
Senior goalie Connor Johnson had three saves in the first half, and freshman goalie Dylan Silveira had two saves in the second half.
Varsity boys: Mountain House 14, Sierra 2
The Mustangs took an early lead and dominated the fourth quarter to defeat the Sierra High Timberwolves 14-2 on Sept. 5 at Mountain House High in their final matchup before going into Western Athletic Conference play this week.
Junior goalie Rider Matousek blocked 12 Sierra shots over the course of the game. Sophomore Jonathan Monis was the Mustangs’ scoring leader with seven goals, and senior Jaiden Leus and freshman Daakshesh Thangavel scored three goals each.
