Kimball High graduate Samantha Tran, class of 2016, a senior forward on the Stanford Cardinal women’s soccer team, is once again part of the NCAA’s championship team.
Stanford won its third-ever NCAA Division 1 title after the Cardinal defeated the University of North Carolina on a penalty kick shootout in the championship game on Dec. 8 at Avaya Stadium in San Jose.
Stanford (24-1) went into the tournament as the No. 1 seed, having won its fourth consecutive Pac-12 title. The Cardinal then won five games in a row, outscoring opponents 26-1 over the course of the tournament. Tran scored two goals in Stanford’s 15-0 win over Prairie View A&M on Nov. 22. She also scored a goal in Stanford’s 5-1 win over Brigham Young University in the quarterfinals.
In the championship game, Stanford and North Carolina went scoreless through regulation and overtime, so the NCAA title was decided on penalty kicks. Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer blocked two shots and Kiki Pickett made the decisive shot to give Stanford the 5-4 win in the shootout.
Tran was a sophomore on the Cardinal team when Stanford beat UCLA for the NCAA title in 2017. The Cardinal also won the national title in 2011 and was runner-up in 2009 and 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.