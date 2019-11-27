Tracy High graduate Leila Anzo, class of 2018, was named MVP of the Coast-North Conference after finishing her freshman year as one of the top scorers on the Las Positas Hawks women’s soccer team, this year’s conference champions.
Anzo scored nine goals for the Hawks and had nine assists over the season as the Las Positas College team went 13-6-4 overall and 9-0-2 in their conference.
The Hawks finished their season Tuesday with a 2-0 loss at San Joaquin Delta College in the second round of the California Community College Athletic Association Northern California Regionals, an 18-team tournament leading up to the state championships next month.
Anzo said she and her teammates were proud to have made it as far as they did. She said that Tuesday’s game was the first time Las Positas had played in the second round of playoffs, and the Hawks, the No. 7 seed in the tournament, put up good performance against the Delta Mustangs, the No. 2 seed. Delta will move on to the Elite 8 for the fourth year in a row.
The Las Positas players learned about their all-conference awards after they won the conference title and before they got into the playoffs.
“I was very surprised I got MVP,” Anzo said, adding that she took a year off with a torn ACL after graduating from Tracy High in 2018. Her former Tracy High teammate Ally Vierra, a sophomore defender for the Hawks, asked her to check out the Las Positas team.
The Hawks finished the season with 15 players on the all-conference list, including Coach of the Year Andrew Cumbo, Defender of the Year Lani Sierra and Freshman of the Year Haley Chitwood. Anzo, Sierra and Chitwood were all on the all-conference first team, as was Vierra.
“This group is a special group. All of the girls are super welcoming and they’re all super close friends of mine. Our chemistry off the field helps us on the field,” Anzo said. “At the end of the day, we represented our program well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.