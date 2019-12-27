Tracy High senior Eli Blackwell won the championship belt in the 138-pound weight class at the Lou Bronzan Invitational, held Friday and Saturday at Liberty High in Brentwood.
It’s the third year Blackwell has won the championship belt at the tournament. He won all of his matches by pin, including a second-period pin (3:44) over Nick Smith of McQueen High of Reno.
Tracy High senior Jonathon Uhl (132) went 3-1 and placed second, with two wins by pin in the preliminary rounds, a win on a 10-5 decision in the semifinals, and a loss by pin to Conor Sweeney of De La Salle High in the final.
Also medaling were sophomore Anthony Nunes (113), who went 3-2 and placed fourth, and freshman Darrian Marieiro (126), who went 5-2 and placed seventh.
Seniors Octavio Torres (152) and Angel Martinez (220) both went 2-2, and senior Connor Johnson (182) and freshman Thomas Metge (126) both went 1-2.
Kimball High senior Mason Salazar (160) went 4-1 at the tournament and placed third, and Kimball sophomore Conner Burns (220) went 1-2. West High freshman Luke Chan (138) went 3-3 and placed eighth. West junior John DeStefano (113) went 2-2 and West’s Tom Nguyen (138 ) went 1-2.
Brittany David Invitational
West High freshman Kalila Shrive (160) won her bracket with a 4-0 performance at the Brittany David Invitational on Saturday at Liberty High in Brentwood.
She opened with a 9-0 major decision and a 6-3 decision and then won her semifinal match on a first-period pin (1:00). In the championship match, she pinned Lincoln High’s Cleopatra Regan in the third period (5:46).
West junior Jessee Ramos (143) went 3-2 and placed fifth, and junior Edna Torres (137) went 1-3 and placed eighth.
Among Tracy High’s wrestlers, senior Melissa Eutracio (101) went 2-3 and placed sixth, sophomore Alysse Leanos (116) went 3-2 and placed seventh, and sophomore Virginia Metge (121) went 1-2.
