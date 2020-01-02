Tracy High’s wrestlers competed at the Pat Lovell Holiday Wrestling Classic on Friday and Saturday at Aptos High in Aptos.
Senior Eli Blackwell (138) won three consecutive matches by pin in the early rounds. In the semifinals, he lost his first match of the season on a 9-4 decision to Sloan Swan of Clovis High, who went on to win the championship match in that bracket. Blackwell then won a 6-0 decision over Branden Bulatao of Fremont High and beat Nick Rusiniak of Los Gatos High on a first-period pin (1:15) in the third-place match.
Junior Alex Gougousis (126) went 3-2 and was eliminated one match shy of the medal rounds. Senior Jonathon Uhl (138) went 2-2, and senior Octavio Torres (152) went 1-2.
