The Bulldogs established themselves as the second-place team in the Tri-City Athletic League with their 42-36 win over the Lodi Flames on Wednesday at Lodi High.
Tracy now has a 3-1 record in TCAL dual meets, having lost only to Lincoln, with a final TCAL dual coming up Wednesday at home against West High.
Tracy won eight of the 14 matches Wednesday, mostly in the light to middle weight classes. The Bulldogs won four matches by pin, two by decision and two by forfeit. Lodi won five matches by pin and one by forfeit.
Freshman Darrian Marieiro, wrestling in the 138-pound match, had the fastest victory of the night as he pinned Lodi’s Graydin Kettleman in 23 seconds. Also scoring first-period pins were senior Kyle Silveira (195), over Daniel Romo (1:47), and junior Alex Gougousis (120), over Eric Wise (1:47). Senior Jonathon Uhl (132) won with a second-period pin of Adrian Tenbrink (2:27). The Tracy wrestlers who won by decision were junior Noah Deneau (145) over Hunter Ward (10-3) and Octavio Torres (152) over Preston Izaguirre (5-2).
Lodi won the girls match 48-12. Tracy sophomore Virginia Metge (121) won her match on a second-period pin (2:54), and Tracy won another match by forfeit. Lodi won two matches by pin and six matches by forfeit.
Lodi won the junior varsity match 24-18, with only two matches wrestled. Tracy senior Jesus Luna pinned his opponent and Lodi won a match on a pin, and the rest of the matches were forfeits.
Ladies Coast Classic
West freshman Kalila Shrive won the gold medal in the 160-pound class at the Ladies Coast Classic on Saturday at Santa Cruz High School. Also medaling at the event was junior Edna Torres (137), who placed sixth in her class.
Kermit Bankston Invitational
The West High wrestling team had two medalists at the Kermit Bankson Invitational on Saturday at Albany High School. Freshman Robert Lopez, wrestling in the 113-pound weight class, placed seventh, and junior Forest Brandon(126) placed eighth.
