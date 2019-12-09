Tracy High’s wrestlers collected five medals at the Rod Gaines Invitational on Saturday at Tokay High in Lodi.
Senior Eli Blackwell went 3-0 and won the gold medal in the 138-pound class. He won all three matches on first-period pins, including a pin in 1 minute, 9 seconds in the championship match.
Sophomore Anthony Nunes also went 3-0 to take first place in the 113-pound class. He won on a first-period pin, a second-period pin and a 9-0 major decision in the championship match.
Senior Jonathan Uhl (138) placed third in his bracket. He won a match by decision, lost by decision, and won the third-place match with a second-period pin (3:58).
Junior Alex Gougousis (126) went 3-1 for fifth place, with a loss by major decision in his opening match and then three wins in a row, including two by decision. He won his last match by pin in the second period (4:00).
Freshman Thomas Metge (132) went 1-2 for the day, including a win on a second-period pin (3:30), and claimed the sixth-place medal in his class.
Peninsula Invitational
West High junior Forest Brandon was the Wolf Pack’s leading wrestler at the Peninsula Invitational Boys Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at Half Moon Bay High.
Brandon, wrestling in the 126-pound class, went 3-2 for the tournament, winning his first two matches by pin and the next match on a 12-1 major decision. He lost on a first-period pin (1:06) in the semifinals and on a 5-0 decision in the third-place match.
West junior Jett Multanen (145) went 2-3 for the tournament and placed eighth, taking wins by decision and major decision and three losses by decision. West freshman Luke Chan (138) went 1-2, winning his first match by pin.
Tracy High sent five wrestlers from the Bulldogs’ girls team. Senior Melissa Eutracio claimed the silver medal in the 101-pound class with a first-period pin (0:51) in the semifinals before she lost the championship match on a first-period pin (0:32). Senior Arianna Kurys went 2-2 in the 126-pound class to take eighth place, with two wins by pin and two losses by pin.
Mel Focha Tournament
The Mountain House girls and junior varsity wrestlers brought home six medals from the Mel Focha Tournament on Saturday at Escalon High.
Senior Michelle Poland took first in her class; seniors Ramona Jimenez and Jessi Emerson and freshman Jayden Knox all placed second; and sophomore Yvette Hoffman and freshman Eli Magann both took third.
Ceres Invitational
The Mountain House varsity boys competed at the Ceres Invitational on Saturday, with senior Jaiden Leus taking fourth place in his class.
Davis 72, Mountain House 12
The Mountain House wrestling team traveled to Modesto for its first Western Athletic Conference dual meet on Dec. 4, losing 72-12 to Davis High. Davis won six matches by forfeit as the Mustangs did not have wrestlers in all 14 weight classes.
Of the matches that were contested on the mat, the Mustangs won two. Junior Kaleo Aquino pinned his opponent in the 138-pound match and senior Jaiden Leus pinned his opponent in the 195-pound match.
The Mountain House girls won their dual meet 60-0, including eight wins by forfeit and two victories in the matches that were wrestled . Senior Michelle Poland pinned her opponent in the 121-pound match and sophomore Yvette Hoffman pinned her opponent in the 150-pound match.
Davis won the junior varsity match 42-0, with most of those points coming from forfeits.
