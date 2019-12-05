The Tracy High wrestling team opened its winter season Nov. 23 at the San Joaquin Athletic Association/Tri-City Athletic League Novice Tournament at Bear Creek High in Stockton.
Eight Tracy wrestlers won medals and five more got their first wins at the round-robin tournament for junior varsity and girls wrestlers.
Tracy’s gold medalists in the girls competition were junior Yamilex Fajardo, wrestling in the 126-pound class, and sophomore Alysse Leanos (121). Freshman Darrian Marriero (132) and junior Noah Deneau (145) both won gold in the junior varsity boys competition. Senior Melissa Eutracio (101) brought home the silver in the girls event, and freshman Dylan Silveira (145) claimed silver in the JV boys competition. Also in the JV boys event, freshmen Spencer Lanning (152) and Miguel Andrade (145) both claimed bronze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.