Tracy 38, Tokay 34
The Bulldogs started off Tri-City Athletic League competition Wednesday with a 38-34 win over Tokay High in a dual match at Tracy High’s Bill Swenson Gymnasium.
Tracy’s wrestlers won eight of the 14 matches — four by pin, one by technical fall and three by decision — while Tokay won five matches by pin and one on a major decision.
Tracy was strongest in the middle weight classes. Senior Eli Blackwell won his match in the 152-pound class by pin, ending the match in 29 seconds. Other Tracy wrestlers to win by pin were senior Octavio Torres (160) with a second-period pin (3:05), junior Noah Deneau (145) with a second-period pin (3:55) and freshman Darrian Mariero with a third-period pin (4:47).
Senior Jonathan Uhl (138) won his match on a 16-0 technical fall. Sophomore Anthony Nunes (120), junior Alex Gougousis (126) and senior Angel Martinez (220) won by decision.
Tokay won the junior varsity match 21-12.
Wednesday, Tracy High
145—Noah Deneau, Tracy, def. Nathan Ferroni, Tokay, fall, 3:55.
152—Eli Blackwell, Tracy, def. A.J. Halvan, Tokay, fall, 0:29.
160—Octavio Torres, Tracy, def. Taven Jones, Tokay, fall, 3:05.
170—Andrew Senner, Tokay, def. Donovan Treolo, Tracy, fall, 1:13.
182—Jesus Martinez, Tokay, def. Kyle Silveira, Tracy, major decision, 16-5.
195—Robert DeLaTorre, Tokay, def. Connor Johnson, Tracy, fall, 2:39.
220—Angel Martinez, Tracy, def. William Ward, Tokay, decision, 3-2.
285—Hijazi (J.J.) Mikbel, Tokay, def. Fernando Garcia, Tracy, fall, 0:49.
106—Ellias Castro, Tokay, def. Juan Rufino Diaz, Tracy, fall, 3:48.
113—Marcus Mireles, Tokay, def. Melissa Eutracio, Tracy, fall, 1:59.
120—Anthony Nunes, Tracy, def. Jonathan Nguyen, Tokay, decision, 9-2.
126—Alex Gougousis, Tracy, def. Kristjen Gonzales, Tokay, decision, 9-3.
132—Darrian Marieiro, Tracy, def. Max Hittle, Tokay, fall, 4:47.
138—Jonathon Uhl, Tracy, def. Matthew Lopez, Tokay, technical fall, 16-0.
Junior varsity: Tokay 21, Tracy 12
152—Josh Shinkle, Tokay, def. Alexis Valencia, Tracy, decision, 8-3.
160—Damien Money, Tracy, def. Nicholas Martinez, Tokay, fall, 0:42.
170—Camden Perkins, Tokay, def. Paden Amos, Tracy, fall, 1:43.
182—Tokay by forfeit.
120—Tokay by forfeit.
126—Thomas Metge, Tracy, def. Kain Canicosa, Tokay, fall, 1:20.
