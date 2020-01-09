Beyer 46, Mountain House 28
The Mustang wrestling team traveled to Beyer High in Modesto on Wednesday for a Western Athletic Conference dual meet. The varsity boys battled but couldn’t overcome five forfeits and fell by a score of 46-28.
Of the six matches that were wrestled, the Mustangs came away with three victories. Senior Ryan Strout-Hearick (128 pounds) and junior Cole Merrill (134) won with first-period pins, and senior Cannon Waters won a 7-0 decision after suffering several bloody nose stoppages.
The Mustang girls won their dual meet with a score of 36-24. Senior Michelle Poland dominated her match and won by second-round pin, and senior Ramona Jimenez won a tight match on a 2-0 decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.