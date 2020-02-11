The Kimball Jaguars had 10 medalists, including two gold medalists, at the Valley Oak League wrestling championships Saturday at Weston Ranch High in Stockton.
Senior Mason Salazar, wrestling in the 160-pound class, and sophomore Conner Burns (220) both took first place in their respective brackets.
Salazar defeated Jerry Walser of Manteca High in the semifinals and then defeated Jordan Van Rys of Oakdale High on a 6-4 decision in the championship match.
Burns went 3-0 for the day, defeating Cathan Sharp of East Union High and Geno Saralle of Oakdale High in the preliminary rounds. His last match, against Ramsey Ferrer of Central Catholic High, went into sudden-death overtime, and he won 4-3.
Kimball’s silver medalists were seniors Luke Nihn (126) and Jaden Pelech (152). Guveer Sidhu (113) and Fazal Mohammed (132) earned bronze medals. Sophomore Eddress Shir (138), junior Mir Tajalauddin (145), freshman Ricky Hernandez (170) and senior Jorge Quintero (285) all placed fourth.
All 10 Kimball wrestlers will advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 tournament Friday and Saturday at Oakdale High, and the top eight in each bracket at that event will advance to the SJS Masters tournament Feb. 21-22 at Stockton Arena.
