Gregori JAG Memorial
Two Mountain House girls won gold medals at the Gregori JAG Memorial Tournament on Saturday at Gregori High in Modesto.
Senior Michelle Poland won all her matches by pin in the 118-pound class, and senior Ramona Jimenez (162) also won all her matches by pin.
Sophomore Abby Arunkumar (128) placed third in her bracket, and senior Jessi Emerson (191) placed fifth.
The Mountain House girls are also 6-1 in Western Athletic Conference dual matches, including a 30-24 win over Lathrop on Monday and a 39-36 win over Ceres on Jan. 22.
In the junior varsity competition at Saturday’s tournament, sophomores Ekrasmiey Chan and Silverio Jimenez placed second in their respective brackets, and sophomore Timothy Huynh placed third.
San Ramon Valley Invitational
The Mountain House boys claimed four medals at the San Ramon Valley Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday at San Ramon High School.
Senior Jaden Leus, wrestling in the 174-pound bracket, went 4-1 for the day to take fifth place. Seventh-place medals went to junior Kaleo Aquino (140) and senior Isaac Magpoc (154), who both went 4-1, and junior Dominic Childress (287), who went 3-1 for the day.
West High also had two wrestlers claim seventh-place medals at the meet: freshman Robert Lopez (115) and junior Forest Brandon (128).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.