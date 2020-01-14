The Mountain House High wrestling team sent seven wrestlers to the 19th annual Mat Classic, held Saturday at Granada High in Livermore, and came home with two medals.
Senior Cannon Waters (141) went 4-1 for the day and won the consolation championship. He started with a win by pin in the opening round and then a loss by pin, followed by three wins in a row in the consolation bracket, two of them by pin. Both he and his opponent reached the tournament’s five-match limit, and were both declared consolation champions.
Junior Dominic Childress (288) also went 4-1. He lost by pin in the first round and then won four consecutive matches, three of them by pin, to win the consolation championship.
Lincoln 53, Tracy 9
The Lincoln Trojans prevailed in all but two matches in a Tri-City Athletic League dual meet Jan. 8 in Stockton.
Lincoln took the 53-9 win with five wins by pin, one technical fall, two decisions and two wins by forfeit. Two more matches were double forfeits.
Tracy High senior Eli Blackwell won the 138-pound match with a second-period pin (3:47) over Christopher Martin, and sophomore Anthony Nunes (113) defeated Silverio Godinez on a 6-4 decision.
Lincoln won the girls match 30-0. Lincoln also won the junior varsity match, 51-12, with freshman Thomas Metge winning the 132-pound match for Tracy on a third-period pin (4:51). Tracy won another match by forfeit.
