The Mountain House wrestling team had its best ever showing at the Western Athletic Conference championships Saturday at Los Banos High.
The Mustang girls placed third overall in the team scoring after going 6-1 in WAC duals.
Saturday’s successes included a repeat gold medal for senior Michelle Poland, who wrestles in the 116-pound class. Also winning gold was senior Ramona Jimenez (160). Both girls, who went undefeated in WAC matches, were selected as all-WAC wrestlers.
Senior Jessica Emerson (189) placed second in her bracket, sophomores Ihina Nath (101) and Abby Arunkumar (126) both placed third, freshman Veronika Emerson (111) placed fourth and sophomore Kalaynah Gooden (121) placed sixth.
All the girls who competed qualified for the Sac-Joaquin Section South Regional Girls Tournament this Friday and Saturday at Central Valley High School in Ceres. The top eight from that event will advance to the SJS championships Feb. 21-22 at Stockton Arena.
The Mountain House varsity boys placed fourth overall in the team scoring Saturday. Senior Jaiden Leus won the gold medal in the 170-pound class. Senior Ryan Strout-Hearick (126), senior Cannon Waters (132) and junior Dominic Childress (285) all placed second. Sophomore Ek Chan (113) placed third, and sophomore Silverio Jimenez (106) placed fourth.
All wrestlers who placed in the top four in their brackets will go on to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 tournament this Friday and Saturday at Beyer High in Modesto. The top four at that event will move on to the SJS Masters championships, Feb. 21-22 at Stockton Arena.
Two more Mountain House wrestlers, senior Isaac Magpoc (152) and junior Kaleo Aquino (138), placed fifth in their brackets and are alternates for the division tournament.
In the WAC junior varsity competition, junior Cole Merrill (126) and sophomore Timothy Huynh (132) both took first place in their brackets.
